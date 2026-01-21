Monrovia — Criminal Court "A" has ordered the Clar Hope Foundation, owned by former First Lady Clar Marie Weah, to turn over all financial and administrative records relating to the construction of its multi-purpose complex in Marshall, Margibi County, intensifying a growing government probe into alleged corruption and possible misuse of public funds.

Resident Judge Roosevelt Z. Willie issued a subpoena duces tecum, compelling the Foundation's management to appear in court on Friday, January 23, at 10:00 a.m., and to produce documents detailing sources of funding, donations, and expenditures associated with the project.

The subpoena was issued at the request of the government's Assets Recovery and Property Retrieval Task Force (AREPT), which is investigating whether public resources or illicit funds were used to construct the sprawling complex, which sits on several acres of land and is considered private property.

According to the court writ, the subpoena is directed to the management of the Clar Hope Foundation, through its General Manager, Jackson P. Gbarmie, his deputies, and all persons acting under his authority, to provide,

Records of funds received from individuals and government institutions for the construction of the Clar Hope Foundation complex; a list of institutions and individuals who made donations, including the amounts contributed; documentation showing amounts presented, locations, telephone numbers, and addresses of contributors.

The court further ordered that proof of service be returned to the Clerk of Criminal Court "A," warning that failure to comply with the subpoena could result in legal sanctions.

Government Tightens Asset Recovery Net

The subpoena marks the latest escalation in the Boakai administration's asset recovery drive, which has placed several former officials of the Weah-led government under scrutiny.

The AREPT was established to trace, recover, and reclaim state assets believed to have been unlawfully acquired or misused during previous administrations.

Since its creation, the task force has pursued cases involving high-value properties, luxury vehicles, and questionable financial transactions linked to former public officials.

Sources familiar with the investigation say the Marshall complex drew attention due to its scale, cost, and timing, having been constructed during Clar Weah's tenure as First Lady, when she wielded public influence, despite the Foundation's status as a private charitable entity.

Investigators are reportedly seeking to determine whether public funds, government-linked donations, or coerced contributions were used in the project.

Clar Hope Foundation Under Spotlight

The Clar Hope Foundation has long presented itself as a charitable organization focused on women, children, and community development, and the Marshall complex has hosted social and humanitarian activities since its completion.

However, critics have repeatedly questioned the transparency of the Foundation's financing, especially amid allegations during the previous administration that businesses and institutions were pressured to make "donations" to entities linked to the presidency.

Neither former First Lady Clar Weah nor the Foundation's management has publicly commented on the subpoena as of publication.

Political Undercurrents

The move is expected to further sharpen political tensions between the ruling Unity Party-led government and allies of former President George Manneh Weah, who have accused the administration of selective justice and political persecution.

Government officials, however, insist that the investigation is strictly legal, evidence-driven, and part of a commitment to accountability and the rule of law.

The Clar Hope Foundation is expected to appear in court on January 23, when the matter will be formally taken up.