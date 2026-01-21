Liberia: Court Subpoenas Clar Weah

Former First Lady Clar Weah has come under public scrutiny as Presiding Judge of Criminal Court "A" Roosevelt Z. Willie has subpoenaed her foundation, demanding full accounting of funds received during the construction of the Clar Hope Foundation's project.

The court's action follows a request from the Assets and Property Retrieval Task Force, headed by Cllr. Chairman Edwin K. Martin.

On January 15, 2026, the Presiding Judge of Criminal Court "A", Roosevelt Z. Willie, issued a writ of subpoena to the management of the Clar Hope Foundation.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The subpoena specifically instructs the foundation's general manager, Jackson P. Gbarmie, along with his deputies and all acting under his authority, to appear before the court on Friday, January 23, 2026, at 10:00 a.m.

The court has commanded the Clar Hope Foundation to produce and make available all records of funding received from individuals and government institutions for the construction of its project. This includes not only the total amounts contributed but also detailed information on each donor, including their names, the amounts given, and contact information such as location, telephone numbers, and addresses.

The subpoena is part of a broader investigation spearheaded by the Assets and Property Retrieval Task Force, which seeks transparency in how funds were solicited and used during the construction of the Clar Hope Foundation.

The court has emphasized that the foundation must make its official returns to the clerk's office, with proper documentation and signatures, detailing the manner and kind of service rendered in response to the subpoena.

The court's order is clear: failure to comply with the subpoena duces tecum will result in further legal action. The foundation is expected to provide all required documentation and information without delay, ensuring accountability and transparency in its operations. -Edited by Othello B. Garblah