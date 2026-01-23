Nigeria: Us, Nigeria Hold Working Group Meeting to Address Religious Violence

According to a statement by the US embassy in Nigeria, the session focused on discussion around reducing violence, protecting civilians, and ensuring that all Nigerians can freely practice their religion without fear.

Top US officials met with Nigerian officials on Thursday for the first session of a joint working group focused on addressing the violent attacks that the US says target Nigerian Christians.

The working group was established after President Donald Trump declared Nigeria a 'Country of Particular Concern' over allegations of Christian genocide.

The primary aim of the group is to reduce violence targeting vulnerable Christian communities in Nigeria and to encourage conditions that allow all citizens to coexist peacefully.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The meeting was held in Abuja during the visit of a high-level US delegation, led by Under Secretary of State Allison Hooker.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that Ms Hooker also serves as the "head of the US-Nigeria joint working group."

Nigeria's National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, led the Nigerian delegation comprising 10 ministries and agencies.

According to a statement by the US embassy in Nigeria, the session focused on reducing violence, protecting civilians, and ensuring that all Nigerians can freely practice their religion without fear.

"Both sides acknowledged the long-standing relationship between their two countries, grounded on shared values of pluralism, respect for the rule of law, and sovereignty. The U.S. side welcomed an overview of Nigeria's realignment of resources to address insecurity, particularly in the North," the embassy said.

The US delegation commended Nigeria for what it described as urgent actions to strengthen security for at-risk Christian communities and Nigerians of all faiths affected by violence.

It also commended Nigeria's recent shift in resources to tackle insecurity, especially in the North-central states.

Both parties reaffirmed their shared commitment to religious freedom, freedom of expression, and peaceful assembly under Nigeria's constitution.

They also agreed that the next meeting of the Joint Working Group will be held in the United States on a date to be determined through diplomatic channels.

The US delegation's visit is the latest in a series involving top officials of Nigeria and the US since Mr Trump began his verbal antagonism toward Nigeria. The Nigerian government has repeatedly denied the allegations of Christian persecution, saying the attacks by armed groups target people of all faith.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs U.S., Canada and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the visit of a Nigerian delegation, led by Mr Ribadu. That delegation met with top US officials, including Secretary of War Peter Hegseth.

There have also been two US Congressional delegations to Nigeria.

Meanwhile, on 25 December, the US launched missile strikes in Nigeria in partnership with Nigerian authorities who provided intelligence to their American counterparts.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the strikes, with Mr Trump saying they were part of the US effort to stop the operations of radical Islamic groups in the country.

Two weeks ago, the American president warned that there could be more US strikes in Nigeria if what he called attacks on the country's Christian population persisted.

"I'd love to make it a one-time strike ... But if they continue to kill Christians, it will be a many-time strike," Mr Trump said.