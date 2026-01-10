Nigeria: Trump Warns of More Us Strikes in Nigeria

Mr Trump had disclosed to the world through a post on Truth Social that the attack was part of the US effort to stop the operations of radical Islamic groups in the country.

President Donald Trump has said there could be more US strikes in Nigeria if what he called attacks on the country's Christian population persist.

In an interview with the New York Times published on Thursday, Mr Trump said the death of more Christians in the country could sway the US to carry out more strikes.

"I'd love to make it a one-time strike ... But if they continue to kill Christians, it will be a many-time strike," Mr Trump said, making reference to last month's missile strike in the West African country.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the US military operation in Sokoto on Christmas Day.

Mr Trump had disclosed to the world through a post on Truth Social that the attack was part of the US effort to stop the operations of radical Islamic groups in the country.

He said, "United States launched a powerful and deadly strike against ISIS Terrorist Scum in Northwest Nigeria, who have been targeting and viciously killing, primarily, innocent Christians, at levels not seen for many years, and even Centuries!"

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that in late October, Mr Trump declared Nigeria a Country of Particular Concern over allegations of Christian genocide.

Days later, he described Nigeria as a "disgraceful" country and threatened to take military action should the government continue to "allow killing of Christians."

Although Nigeria denied the allegations multiple times, Mr Trump insisted on them, noting that US military action against Nigeria would be "fast, vicious, and sweet."

Christianity, Mr Trump claimed, was suffering from an existential threat in Nigeria.

After the US airstrike in Sokoto, Mr Trump said, " The Department of War executed numerous perfect strikes, as only the United States is capable of doing. Under my leadership, our Country will not allow Radical Islamic Terrorism to prosper."

The Nigerian government and many local and international observers have faulted Mr Trump's claims of Christian persecution in Nigeria, saying people of all faiths are targeted by armed groups in Nigeria.

In the New York Times interview, Mr Trump acknowledged that Muslims were also victims of attacks carried out by radical extremists but emphasised that he believed, "it's mostly Christians."