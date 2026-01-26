Senegal Football Federation Boss Hits Out At Moroccan Influence On African Game

A week after Senegal lifted the Africa Cup of Nations cup with a 1-0 victory over Morocco, Senegal football chief Abdoulaye Fall hit out at what he claimed was Morocco's undue influence over the continental game.

"No country opposed Morocco as Senegal did," said Fall said in a video posted on the Senegalese website Seneweb.

Fall claimed Moroccan administrators were well-placed in the corridors of power at the Confederation of African Football (Caf) which organises the game on the continent.

"Let's tell the truth," said Fall, who was speaking at a ceremony in the town of Bambey on Saturday.

Referee, hotel and security issues

"We had to know who the referee for the match would be two days before the final," he added.

"We asked them who it would be and they told us they didn't have any information yet. There are deadlines for potentially challenging a referee but it was the night before the match, at 10pm, that we were notified about the referee," Fall said.

Fall also recounted Senegalese complaints about the team's arrival for the final in Rabat as well as problems with their hotel and training facilities.

"The Senegalese team could not stay in this hotel, which was in the city centre, very noisy and without access roads," he added.

Senegal head coach Pape Thiaw led his players off the field after Morocco were awarded a stoppage- time penalty.

They were furious with referee Jean-Jacques Ndala for ruling out Ismaila Sarr's goal minutes earlier without checking with the video assistant referees (VAR) and then awarding the penalty for a foul on the Morocco striker Brahim Diaz after consulting the VAR.

The Senegalese returned to the field after a 15-minute delay to witness Diaz fluff the chance to claim the crown.

During the early minutes of extra-time, Pape Gueye hit the winner to furnish Senegal with their second Cup of Nations crown in four years.

After the final, Caf announced that it would launch an inquiry into the incidents leading up to the protest. World football's governing body, Fifa, has also said it wants a report into the incident.

Senegal's players and squad returned home to a huge reception on Tuesday. Senegal's President Bassirou Diomaye Faye and Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko led the welcome delegation in the capital Dakar.

Legal action

Moroccan football federation bosses said in a statement last Monday that they would take legal action to ensure Caf, which organises the Cup of Nations, rules on the protest.

They said their lawyers would also urge world football's governing body Fifa to look into the Senegalese action.

"This situation had a significant impact on the normal course of the match and on the players' performance," the Moroccan federation's statement added.

Caf said it was reviewing video footage of the incidents before and after the penalty was awarded.

"Caf condemns the unacceptable behaviour from some players and officials during the Cup of Nations final.

"We will refer the matter to competent bodies for appropriate action to be taken against those found guilty."

Morocco and Senegal will be in action at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Morocco will play in Group C against Brazil, Scotland and Haiti.

Senegal will feature in Group I with France, Norway and a team that emerges from the intercontinental play-off in March.

