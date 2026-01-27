Morocco/Senegal: CAF Disciplinary Committee Meets Today Over Morocco-Senegal Feud

27 January 2026
The Point (Banjul)

According to media reports the CAF disciplinary Committee will meet today to examine problems surrounding the final of the AFCON played Sunday 18 January 2026 in Rabat between Morocco and Senegal and after the finals.

It should be noted the entire file has been referred to CAF disciplinary committee which is responsible for examining the facts.

The president of CAF Patrick Motsepe has relieved Ousmane Kane Senegalese national, chairman of the committee for conflict of Interest.

The case has now been reassigned to his Kenyan deputy Jane Njeri Onyango.

Other members are Norman Arenfise South Africa, Mohamed Mostafa Al Mashta Egypt.

Both Senegal and Morocco have right to appeal if they are not satisfied with the outcome of the decision of the commission.

The sports Tribunal in Lausane Switzerland where the court is, will make a final decision.

