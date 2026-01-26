Togo: U.S. Embassy Lome and Fbi Launch Training to Combat Human Trafficking

press release

The U.S. Embassy in Lomé, in partnership with the Government of Togo and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), is proud to launch a specialized training course focused on combating human trafficking. The program brings together FBI trainers and Togolese law enforcement leaders and professionals to strengthen investigative capacity, improve case development, and support the successful prosecution of human traffickers.

Deputy Chief of Mission Kimberly M. McClure opened the event hailing the strong partnership between the United States and Togo, particularly with the Ministry of Security and Civil Protection. Together, we are making America, Togo, and the region safer for our citizens.

DCM McClure commended the professionalism and dedication of Togolese law enforcement in protecting the most vulnerable members of society. Human trafficking remains one of the most serious crimes facing our societies. It strips individuals of their freedom and dignity, undermines the rule of law, and erodes public trust in institutions. Trafficking networks often exploit borders, misuse technology, and move illicit proceeds across regions, linking these crimes to broader transnational criminal activity.

This FBI-led training is designed to provide practical, focused instruction that addresses the real challenges law enforcement officers faces daily. Strong international partnerships are essential to building safer communities and effective institutions capable of addressing complex modern crimes.

The United States remains firmly committed to combating human trafficking and transnational organized crime. Through ongoing collaboration with Togolese authorities, the United States supports efforts to promote justice, protect victims, and deny traffickers safe haven.