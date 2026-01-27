Nigeria: Alleged Coup - 16 Indicted Officers to Face Special Military Court-Martial - DHQ

The Defence headquarters disclosed on Monday that the Special Investigative Panel it set up to investigate 16 officers of the armed forces, alleged to have been indicted for acts of indiscipline, acts contrary to service regulations, and other breaches, has concluded its investigations, adding that the officers will face a military Court Martial.

Major General Samaila Uba, Director of Defence Information, made this known in a statement in Abuja.

It would be recalled that the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) had, in October 2025, announced the arrest of the officers, saying that the investigations had now been completed in line with established military procedures and extant regulations.

Major Gen Uba said the investigation examined all circumstances surrounding the conduct of the affected personnel and identified a number of officers with cases to answer, including allegations bordering on plotting to overthrow the government.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He said such actions were inconsistent with the ethics, values and professional standards expected of members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

He emphasised that the measures being taken were "purely disciplinary and part of internal institutional mechanisms to preserve discipline, cohesion and operational effectiveness within the ranks".

He reaffirmed "the commitment of the Armed Forces to professionalism, loyalty and respect for constitutional authority, assuring the public that due process and fairness would be strictly observed throughout the proceedings".

Vanguard had reported last year that the detained officers included a Brigadier-General, a Colonel, four Lieutenant Colonels, five Majors, two Captains, a Lieutenant, a Lieutenant Commander from the Nigerian Navy and a Squadron Leader from the Nigerian Air Force.

Sources had disclosed that the 16 officers in custody comprise:

1 Brigadier General

1 Colonel

4 Lieutenant Colonels

5 Majors

2 Army Captains

1. Lieutenant Commander (Navy)

1 Squadron Leader (Air Force)

1 Army Lieutenant

Their names were given as:

Brigadier General Musa Abubakar Sadiq (Nasarawa, 44th Regular Course)

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Colonel M.A. Ma'aji (Niger, 47th Course)

Lt Col S. Bappah (Bauchi, 56th Course)

Lt Col A.A. Hayatu (Kaduna, 56th Course)

Lt Col Dangnan (Plateau, 56th Course)

Lt Col M. Almakura (Nasarawa, 56th Course)

Major A.J. Ibrahim (Gombe, 56th Course)

Major M.M. Jiddah (Katsina, 56th Course)

Major M.A. Usman (FCT, 60th Course)

Major D. Yusuf (Gombe, 59th Course)

Major I. Dauda (Jigawa, DSSC 38)

Captain I. Bello (DSSC 43)

Captain A.A. Yusuf

Lieutenant S.S. Felix (DSSC)

Lieutenant Commander D.B. Abdullahi (Navy)

Squadron Leader S.B. Adamu (Air Force)

Most of the officers, sources said, belong to the Infantry Corps, Signals Corps, and Ordnance Corps.

Vanguard News