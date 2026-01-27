Nigeria: Military Says Officers Arrested for Indiscipline Were Involved in Coup Plot

The Nigerian military confirmed on Monday that the findings of an investigation into 16 detained personnel have linked some officers to an alleged attempted coup to overthrow the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The announcement followed revelations that a number of officers are under scrutiny for indiscipline and breaches of service regulations.

In a statement, the military emphasised that those officers found to have substantial evidence against them would be formally arraigned before a military judicial panel, where they will face trial in accordance with the Armed Forces Act and other relevant service regulations.

Major General Samaila Uba, Director of Defence Information, made this revelation in a statement titled, "Update on Disciplinary Cases Involving Sixteen Officers Investigated For Indiscipline, Breach Of Service Regulations."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He reminded the public that in October 2025, the Defence Headquarters had previously released a statement detailing the arrest of sixteen officers accused of indiscipline and violations of military codes.

Major General Uba stated, "The Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) wishes to inform the general public that investigations into the matter have now concluded, and the final report has been submitted to the appropriate superior authorities for further action, as per established military regulations."

He stated that the investigation was conducted meticulously, adhering to the military's rigorous procedures, adding that it thoroughly examined the actions of the officers involved and the circumstances surrounding the alleged coup attempt.

The findings, he said, revealed that several officers were implicated in a plot to destabilise the government, an action clearly at odds with the values, ethics, and professional standards upheld by the AFN.

As a result, "those found to be involved will be subjected to trial by a military panel in line with the Armed Forces Act and other relevant legal frameworks, ensuring full accountability and adherence to the principles of fairness and due process."

The AFN further clarified that the disciplinary actions being taken are part of an ongoing process aimed at maintaining the integrity and operational effectiveness of the military.

The statement reaffirmed the commitment of the Armed Forces to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, loyalty, and respect for the nation's constitutional order.

"In line with the AFN's core principles, the measures currently in progress are designed to reinforce discipline and preserve the operational readiness of the force," Major General Uba said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said that the military's unwavering stance on maintaining constitutional authority underscores its continued dedication to safeguarding the nation's stability and ensuring that all personnel act within the bounds of their duty and service regulations.

Meanwhile, the military had earlier denied the alleged coup plot, arguing that those detained were undergoing investigation for indiscipline and breaches of service regulations.

Denying the alleged coup plot, the then Acting Director of Defence Information, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, explained that a duly constituted investigative panel was currently reviewing the conduct of the affected personnel, and its findings would be made public once the process was concluded.

He said: "The ongoing investigation involving the sixteen officers is a routine internal process aimed at ensuring that discipline and professionalism are maintained within the ranks."