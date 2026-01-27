Nigeria: Full Names of 16 Officers Indicted in Alleged Coup Plot Against Tinubu

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has released the full list of 16 officers of the Armed Forces of Nigeria who were indicted by a Special Investigative Panel over allegations of serious misconduct, including an alleged plot to overthrow the government of President Bola Tinubu.

The Director of Defence Information, Major General Samaila Uba, disclosed on Monday that the panel had concluded its investigation and found that several of the officers had cases to answer. He said the affected personnel would now face a military Court Martial in line with established procedures and extant regulations.

Major Gen. Uba said the investigation examined the circumstances surrounding the conduct of the officers and identified actions that were "inconsistent with the ethics, values and professional standards expected of members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria," stressing that the process was purely disciplinary and aimed at preserving internal discipline, cohesion and operational effectiveness.

Below are the full names and ranks of the 16 indicted officers:

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

List of indicted officers:

Brigadier General Musa Abubakar Sadiq (Nasarawa, 44th Regular Course)

Colonel M. A. Ma'aji (Niger, 47th Regular Course)

Lieutenant Colonel S. Bappah (Bauchi, 56th Regular Course)

Lieutenant Colonel A. A. Hayatu (Kaduna, 56th Regular Course)

Lieutenant Colonel Dangnan (Plateau, 56th Regular Course)

Lieutenant Colonel M. Almakura (Nasarawa, 56th Regular Course)

Major A. J. Ibrahim (Gombe, 56th Regular Course)

Major M. M. Jiddah (Katsina, 56th Regular Course)

Major M. A. Usman (Federal Capital Territory, 60th Regular Course)

Major D. Yusuf (Gombe, 59th Regular Course)

Major I. Dauda (Jigawa, DSSC 38)

Captain I. Bello (DSSC 43)

Captain A. A. Yusuf

Lieutenant S. S. Felix (DSSC)

Lieutenant Commander D. B. Abdullahi (Nigerian Navy)

Squadron Leader S. B. Adamu (Nigerian Air Force)

Most of the officers are drawn from the Infantry, Signals and Ordnance Corps of the Armed Forces.

Background

In October 2025, rumours of an alleged coup plot against President Tinubu's administration spread via social media but the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) dismissed the stories as 'false and misleading.'

Vanguard reported that the DHQ urged the public to disregard the misinformation being circulated by purveyors of falsehoods and enemies of the nation.

Following the development, President Tinubu reshuffled the leadership of Nigeria's Armed Forces.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

A statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communication, Sunday Dare read: "President Bola Tinubu has made changes in the hierarchy of the Service Chiefs in furtherance of the efforts of the Federal Government of Nigeria to strengthen the national security architecture."

Under the new appointment, General Olufemi Oluyede replaced General Christopher Musa as Chief of Defence Staff, while Major-General W. Shaibu became the Chief of Army Staff.

Also, Air Vice Marshal S.K. Aneke took over as Chief of Air Staff, while Rear Admiral I. Abbas assumed office as Chief of Naval Staff.

Only the Chief of Defence Intelligence, Major-General E.A.P. Undiendeye, retained his position.

Vanguard News