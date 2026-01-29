Ghana: IShowSpeed To Get Ghanaian Passport Following Africa Tour

Ghana has approved the issuance of a Ghanaian passport to IShowSpeed following his 20 African nation tour.
29 January 2026
By Melody Chironda

Darren Jason Watkins Jr, popularly known as  IShowSpeed, one of the world's most popular content creators, has received approval for a Ghanaian passport following his visit to the country.

Ghana was the penultimate stop on his African tour, which included 20 countries. He started his tour on December 29 in Angola and has taken him to 20 countries. These countries include Algeria, Benin, Botswana, Egypt, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Liberia, Morocco, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, South Africa, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the foreign minister of Ghana, called the YouTuber a "worthy ambassador." Ablakwa said that the streamer was granted the passport after "irrefutable ties" to Ghana were established. IShowSpeed also said that his mother was Ghanaian.

Many have praised the "Speed Does Africa" tour for breaking stereotypes about the continent and showcasing numerous African cultures around the world.

