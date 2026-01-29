Togo: U.S. Embassy Lomé Celebrates Launch of American Chamber of Commerce in Togo

29 January 2026
United States Embassy (Lome)
press release

The U.S. Embassy in Lomé joined business leaders and government officials on January 26 to celebrate the official launch of the American Chamber of Commerce in Togo (AmCham-Togo) at Hotel Lebene. Chargé d'Affaires Richard C. Michaels delivered congratulatory remarks, highlighting the importance of this milestone for U.S.-Togo commercial relations. He explained that "American companies in Togo hire Togolese," which supports Togo's development. "American businesses also embody American values: professionalism, efficiency, transparency, competitiveness, entrepreneurism, and meritocracy," he added. For more information, contact AmCham-Togo at contact@amchamtogo.org

