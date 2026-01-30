Rwanda: Togo President Visits Rwanda

Togo's President Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé arrived in Kigali on Thursday evening for an official visit. He was received at Kigali International Airport by Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Olivier Nduhungirehe.

Gnassingbé last visited Rwanda in April last year, when he met President Paul Kagame. The two leaders discussed the security situation in eastern DR Congo and its impact on the Great Lakes region. At the time, President Kagame's office said they reviewed progress in regional efforts aimed at achieving lasting peace.

Earlier, in January of the same year, Gnassingbé had paid a two-day official visit to Rwanda.

In August 2024, he was also among the leaders who attended President Kagame's inauguration following his July election victory.

Gnassingbé is currently the African Union (AU)'s appointed mediator for the conflict in DR Congo, a role previously held by Angola's President João Lourenço.