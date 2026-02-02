Nigeria: Tinubu Hails Fela Kuti As Grammy Honours Afrobeat Pioneer With Lifetime Achievement Award

President Bola Tinubu has paid tribute to late Afrobeat pioneer Fela Anikulapo Kuti following his posthumous recognition with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Recording Academy.

In a statement issued by the State House on Sunday, the president described Fela as a towering cultural figure whose influence extended far beyond music.

Mr Tinubu said the Grammy honour reaffirmed Fela's enduring global impact and the central role he played in shaping modern African music, particularly through the creation and popularisation of Afrobeat.

"Fela was more than a musician. He was a fearless voice of the people, a philosopher of freedom, and a revolutionary force whose music confronted injustice and reshaped global sound.

"His courage, creativity, and conviction defined a generation and continue to inspire the world. In Yoruba mythology, he has transcended to a higher plane as an Orisa. He is now eternal," the statement read.

Historic milestone

The president noted that although the award was received posthumously, it marked a historic milestone, making Fela the first African artiste to be honoured with the Recording Academy's Lifetime Achievement Award.

According to Mr Tinubu, the late musician's influence remains evident in contemporary Nigerian music and the global Afrobeats movement, with generations of artistes drawing inspiration from his sound, activism and artistic independence.

The president added, "The award is an affirmation of his enduring global influence and the foundational role he has played in the evolution and impact of Africa on modern music. He defined Afrobeat, and you can hear and see his influence in generations of Nigerian musicians and in Afrobeats and beyond".

"Fela lives," the president said, emphasising that the musician's ideas, music and spirit remain alive decades after his death.

Fela Kuti, who died in 1997, was known for using his music to challenge military rule, corruption and social injustice in Nigeria. His work has continued to receive international recognition, including the induction of his 1976 album Zombie into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2025.