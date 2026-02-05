Nigeria: Kwara Attacks - 78 Corpses Given Mass Burial As 35 Persons Abducted

The grieving people of Woro community in Kaiama local government area of Kwara State have recovered the bodies of 78 victims of the attack launched on the rural community by armed bandits on Tuesday.

They performed the funeral prayer (janazah) on the corpses at about 6.30pm on Wednesday evening shortly before the evening (magrib) prayer.

The member representing Gwanabe/Gwaria constituency of Kaiama local government area in the State House of Assembly, Hon. Saidu Baba Ahmed, who witnessed the funeral prayer, confirmed the development to LEADERSHIP.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He said the 78 corpses comprised of 75 males and three females.

He also disclosed that 35 residents were abducted and whisked away into the bush by the armed bandits.

He added: "We have recovered 78 corpses - 75 males, three females. We performed janazah (funeral prayer) on the corpses around 6.30pm. We have commenced burying the corpses in batches. Some were put together in 10, 15 and 20 and given mass burial.

"The information at my disposal indicated that the casualties are about 170. So, our people are still in the bush searching for more bodies. 35 women were abducted. Survivors are also taking refuge in the bush."

Sources told LEADERSHIP that two children of the village head of Woro community were among those that were killed by the bandits.

They added that the palace of the village head, residential buildings and shops were razed by the rampaging bandits.

A source said: "The casualties are over 40 as we speak and soldiers and forest guards have taken over the two communities."

But, a community leader in Kaiama and former member of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Aliyu Mande, insisted that the casualty figure was more than 40.

"My brother, the casualty figure is more than 40. It's about 86 and two children of the village head were among the victims. One of the village's head children that were killed just graduated from the School of Nursing in 2025.

"The bandits also burnt the village head's palace, shops and residential buildings. We are indeed devastated. The loss of lives and property is huge and unimaginable," Mande said.