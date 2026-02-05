Africa: World Bank Group Appoints Antonius Verheijen As World Bank Group Resident Representative for Togo

press release

Lome — The World Bank Group today appointed Antonius (Tony) Verheijen as the World Bank Group's Resident Representative for Togo.

In this role, Mr. Verheijen will manage the portfolios of the World Bank (IBRD and IDA), the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA) in Togo, in line with the World Bank Group's new strategy to unify the management of its institutions to better support the priorities of its member countries.

"I am very excited to begin my new assignment and to represent the entire World Bank Group. This will allow me to leverage the best of the Group to serve our clients and to help support the creation of economic opportunities and jobs for Togolese youth as well as the wider population. I will work to ensure that our programs have a real impact on beneficiaries, wherever they are," said Mr. Verheijen, World Bank Group Resident Representative for Togo.

A Dutch national, Mr. Verheijen has more than 20 years of experience with the World Bank Group in Asia, Europe, and Africa. He has held positions such as Country Manager in Kabul and Cote d'Ivoire, Resident Representative in Tunisia, Serbia, and senior positions in the Public Sector Management and Governance Department for the Europe and Central Asia Region. He holds a Ph.D. from Leiden University in the Netherlands. His career has focused on public sector management, civil service reform, governance, anti-corruption, and economic management.

In his new role, Mr. Verheijen's priorities are to: (i) consolidate the implementation of the World Bank Group-Togo Partnership Framework; (ii) promote inclusive and sustainable growth; (iii) support poverty reduction efforts and the implementation of key reforms for good governance; and (iv) support the mobilization of private capital as a vector for job creation.

Mr. Verheijen is the 13th Resident Representative since the opening of the World Bank Togo Office in 1982. The current World Bank portfolio in Togo amounts to $1.49 billion, comprising 18 operations, including 10 national projects and 8 regional projects. The International Finance Corporation (IFC) invested and mobilized a record amount of about $320 million between 2020 and 2025. These operations cover several priority development areas, including jobs, energy, governance, agriculture, health, education, local development, social protection, water, transport, and urban development.