Rwanda: Kagame Dismisses Concerns That Rwanda Processes Minerals From DR Congo

President Paul Kagame has stressed that Rwanda's ambitions to become a mineral processing hub should not be a source of concern for anyone.

He said this on Thursday, February 5, during the National Umushyikirano Council at Kigali Convention Centre where he dismissed concerns that Rwanda processed minerals from its western neighbour DR Congo.

At the national dialogue, Kagame asked Alice Uwase, Director of the Rwanda Mines, Petroleum and Gas Board (RMB), about the percentage of minerals that come from DR Congo and how much of it is exported versus processed in Rwanda.

Uwase said that Rwanda does not depend on DR Congo to develop its mining and mineral processing industry.

"Our own hills have minerals. All we need is to recognise their value, put effort into value addition and develop a long-term vision of becoming a regional trading hub for processed minerals," she said.

The President then noted that processing minerals within the country, regardless of their origin, should not be considered a problem.

"It shouldn't be a problem if we processed minerals from anywhere," Kagame said. "If you looked at all mineral trading countries, especially developed economies... they don't have minerals, but they profit from them more than everyone else does. Where do they get them from?"

He said some of the foreign countries would like to see the minerals from DR Congo pass through Rwanda unprocessed.

Kagame criticised the idea that Rwanda should simply allow minerals to pass through without processing.

"But why should it go to your country? Along the entire route, why doesn't anyone stop and collect anything? Are these rules written into law, or part of any customs? To say 'You should do nothing, everything will be brought here' is wrong," he said.

Kagame further noted that while Rwanda borders eastern DR Congo, minerals from other Congolese regions take different routes through neighbouring countries, which are not blamed for anything.

"We share the border with eastern DR Congo. Minerals from Katanga, from Equateur don't pass through Rwanda. They pass through other borders or are shipped by planes," he said.

"Besides minerals, even people cross into Rwanda, board planes, and go elsewhere. Should we tell the Congolese people or anyone else not to board airplanes in Rwanda to fly to Dubai, Brussels, Paris, London or Washington? People should stop talking nonsense," he said.