Nigeria: Kaduna Govt Unveils Security, Welfare Measures for Freed 183 Kurmin Wali Abductees, Community

Sources confirmed on Thursday that the victims, who were kidnapped on 18 January, were released last midnight and driven to the Kaduna State Government House

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna state on Thursday formally received all 183 residents of the Kurmin Wali community abducted by gunmen on 18 January, declaring that the safe return of every victim has vindicated his administration's quiet, security-first approach to governance.

The governor spoke at the Government House, Kaduna, during a reception attended by top security officials and the freed victims, marking the end of 19 days of captivity for the abductees.

PREMIUM TIMES reported on Thursday the return of the victims and how they were received at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, Kaduna, by the state government.

According to Mr Sani, all those taken from the community in Kajuru Local Government Area had regained their freedom, stressing that the government would not have rested if even one person was still missing.

"Today, I can say without contradiction that all those abducted from Kurmin Wali have returned. We would not be sitting here if even one person was still in captivity," the governor said.

He explained that 183 people were initially abducted, of whom 11 were released earlier and taken directly to the hospital, where they were treated.

Of the remaining victims, 83 regained freedom earlier in the week, while the final 89 were rescued on Wednesday, bringing the total number of returnees to 183.

Describing the day as one of joy, Mr Sani said the incident was particularly painful given the progress recorded in security across Kaduna State in the past two and a half years.

He noted, however, that the government immediately mobilised all security agencies and relevant stakeholders upon the abduction.

The governor expressed deep appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for what he described as consistent support and personal concern throughout the ordeal.

He also thanked the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, for working closely with the state to ensure the safe return of the victims.

According to him, the Kaduna State Government deliberately avoided politicising the incident or engaging in public disputes over figures, choosing instead to focus solely on the safe return of all abducted persons.

"For us, even one person abducted is unacceptable. That is why we refused to engage in media arguments. Our focus was clear -- to bring everyone back safely," he said.

Government response and development plans

As part of steps to prevent future attacks, the governor disclosed that he had approached the President and the National Security Adviser on the need to establish a military base along the Kajuru-Kachia axis, particularly around the Regina area, which he described as a long-standing flashpoint along the Kaduna-Abuja corridor.

He said President Tinubu had given assurances that the request would be granted.

Mr Sani also announced that construction had commenced on the road linking Kurmin Wali to the main road, noting that work started last week.

He added that a hospital and a skills-acquisition centre would also be built in the community to improve access to healthcare and create alternative livelihoods.

The governor said the victims would not be returned home immediately, explaining that they would first undergo comprehensive medical examinations and psychosocial support in Kaduna to ensure complete physical and mental recovery.

He added that the government would also provide livelihood support, as many had lost income during captivity.

"This is the Kaduna model -- working quietly with community leaders, religious leaders, youth leaders, local government officials and security agencies at the grassroots," he said.

Background

On 18 January, 183 residents of Kurmin Wali were abducted by gunmen in a shocking attack that drew national and international outrage.

The victims, including men, women, and children, were taken from their homes and held for 19 days, despite ongoing security measures by the Kaduna State Government aimed at protecting lives in vulnerable communities.

The abduction prompted urgent mobilisation by security agencies, including the Nigerian Army, the Nigeria Police Force, and the Department of State Services (DSS), working alongside state authorities.

Through coordinated operations and intelligence-led efforts, the victims were gradually recovered: 11 were released early and treated in hospital, 83 returned a few days before the final operation, and the remaining 89 were rescued on 4 February.