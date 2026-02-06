Nigeria: Worshippers Kidnapped On January 18 in Northern Nigeria Have Been Released

Abuja — Worshippers who were kidnapped on January 18 from several churches in the Kurmin Wali community in the Kufana district of the Kajuru local government region in Kaduna State, northern Nigeria, have been released. According to Nigerian press reports, the abductees were released late yesterday evening, February 4, after several trucks were seen entering and leaving a forest near the town of Maro between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m.

At least 177 worshippers from two churches of the African Indigenous Church (AIC) were abducted on Sunday, January 18, during a church service when a group of armed men broke in and took them into the forest (see Fides, 21/1/2026).

Of these 177 people, about 80 managed to escape by the end of January. According to local authorities, 86 people were still being held captive by the kidnappers, who have now been freed in a joint operation by various security forces, according to authorities.