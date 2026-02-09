Ghana Recalls High Commissioner to Nigeria Over Alleged Electoral Malpractice

Abuja — The Government of Ghana has recalled its High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mohammed Baba Jamal Ahmed, following allegations linking him to electoral malpractice during a party primary election in Ghana.

The recall was ordered by President John Dramani Mahama and announced in a presidential statement issued on Saturday.

According to the statement, the directive took immediate effect, with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs instructed to carry out the necessary diplomatic and administrative processes.

The decision is connected to allegations of voter inducement and vote buying during the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primary held in the Ayawaso East Constituency.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Ahmed, who was serving as Ghana's envoy to Nigeria at the time, was also a contestant in the primary election.

Reports from the primary indicated that items such as television sets and foodstuffs were distributed to delegates, actions that opponents and observers described as inducements.

He has, however, maintained that the items were gestures of goodwill and not intended to influence voting.

In explaining the recall, the presidency said the move was necessary to uphold the ethical standards expected of public officers and to avoid any perception of impropriety.

The government also cited concerns over a possible breach of Ghana's Code of Conduct for Political Appointees, which governs the political activities of serving officials.

The Ayawaso East primary was organised to select the NDC's candidate for a parliamentary by-election following the death of the sitting member of parliament.

Ahmed reportedly emerged as the winner of the contest, securing the highest number of votes among the aspirants.

Meanwhile, the NDC has announced an internal investigation into allegations of inducement and other irregularities during the primary election.

Party officials said the probe is aimed at protecting the integrity of its internal democratic processes.

The recall of the high commissioner marks a rare diplomatic action and underscores the Mahama administration's stated commitment to accountability and ethical conduct in public office.