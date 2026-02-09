Africa: All of Africa Today - February 9, 2026

Tinubu to Make First Nigerian State Visit to UK in 37 Years

King Charles III and Queen Camilla invited Nigerian President Bola Tinubu to a state visit. The visit, which the Nigerian leader has accepted, will be the first state visit by a Nigerian leader to the UK in 37 years. The last state visit occurred in 1989 when Gen Ibrahim Babangida met Queen Elizabeth II. Unlike regular official trips, state visits involve full royal protocol and are used to strengthen diplomatic ties. Tinubu, who took office in 2023, was expected to be accompanied by his wife, Remi Tinubu. The UK Embassy in Nigeria has announced that the visit will take place on 18 and 19 March 2026, with the King and Queen hosting the couple at Windsor Castle. The purpose of this visit is to deepen the longstanding partnership between the two countries.

Ethiopia Orders Eritrea To Withdraw Troops From Its Territory

Tensions between Ethiopia and Eritrea escalated after Ethiopia demanded that Eritrean troops withdraw "immediately" from its territory, raising fears of a new conflict. Ethiopia had accused Eritrea in recent months of supporting insurgents on its soil, claims Eritrea denied. In a letter, Ethiopian Foreign Minister Gedion Timothewos said Eritrea's recent actions, including alleged incursions along the northwestern border and joint operations with rebel groups, amounted to aggression. He added that diplomacy was still possible if Eritrea respected Ethiopia's sovereignty. The dispute came against a backdrop of long-standing hostility, including a deadly border war from 1998 to 2000 and renewed friction following the Tigray conflict, where the two nations once cooperated before falling out over the 2022 peace deal. Ethiopia said Eritrea was preparing for war, while Eritrea accused Ethiopia of trying to seize the Assab port to secure sea access.

Ghanaian Highlife Legend Ebo Taylor Dies at 90

Ebo Taylor, the Ghanaian guitarist, composer, and bandleader who helped shape highlife and influenced generations of African musicians, died at 90. Born in Cape Coast in 1936, he became prominent in the late 1950s and 1960s, playing with top bands and developing a distinctive guitar sound. His six-decade career blended Ghanaian rhythms with jazz, funk, soul, and early Afrobeat, inspiring artists across Africa and beyond. His music gained renewed global attention in his later years, with tracks like Love & Death attracting new fans. A key moment in his development came in the early 1960s when he studied music in London and worked with artists such as Fela Kuti, helping shape the roots of Afrobeat. Back in Ghana, he became a sought-after bandleader, arranger, and producer. His later albums and international performances strengthened his legacy. Many hip-hop and R&B artists sampled his work, expanding his influence. Tributes praised him as a humble mentor, cultural bridge-builder, and one of Ghana's most important musical figures, whose work remains central to African popular music.

South Africa to Withdraw Troops from DR Congo's MONUSCO Mission

President Cyril Ramaphosa informed UN Secretary-General António Guterres that South Africa would withdraw its soldiers from MONUSCO, the UN peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. South Africa, one of the mission's top troop contributors with more than 700 soldiers, decided to realign and consolidate its defence resources after 27 years of involvement in UN operations in the DRC. In a call on January 12, 2026, Ramaphosa said that the withdrawal would be coordinated with the UN and completed by the end of 2026. MONUSCO, established in 1999 to support the Lusaka Ceasefire Agreement, has expanded its mandate over time to protect civilians and assist with stabilisation efforts. The Presidency said South Africa would continue to maintain strong bilateral ties with the DRC and support peace initiatives through SADC, the AU, and the UN.

Zimbabwean War Veteran and Mnangagwa Critic Geza Dies

Blessed Runesu "Bombshell" Geza, an outspoken and controversial Zimbabwean war veteran who pushed for the removal of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, has died in a Johannesburg hospital. He was 73. His family said he had been hospitalised for about 10 days and died at a cardio facility. Geza, once a Zanu-PF Central Committee member, turned against the party after rejecting a proposal to extend Mnangagwa's term. Early in 2025, he held fiery press conferences against the president before fleeing to South Africa, where he faced charges in Zimbabwe for inciting violence, undermining the president, and terrorism related to his calls for mass protests.