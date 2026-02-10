Africa: PM Abiy Urges Ethiopians to Extend Warm Welcome to AU Delegates

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has called on Ethiopians to warmly welcome African leaders and delegates as Addis Ababa prepares to host the 39th Ordinary Session of the African Union (AU) Summit.

In a message shared on his social media platforms, the Prime Minister said Ethiopia is opening its doors to fellow Africans with a spirit rooted in history, dignity, and solidarity.

"This week, our beloved homeland opens its arms to fellow Africans attending the AU meetings. These are friends who share the colors of our flag, who see Ethiopia as a beacon of freedom, and who regard our country as a cornerstone of political vision for the continent," the Prime Minister stated.

He said the summit offers Ethiopians an opportunity to demonstrate the culture of kindness and hospitality that defines the nation, urging citizens to ensure every visitor feels welcomed and respected.

"Let's show them why Ethiopia is known for its unmatched hospitality. Let's make them feel at home, greet them with respect, and embrace them with love. Together, let's honor the spirit of African unity that our flag represents and the shared dreams that connect us all," he added.

The 39th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union will take place from February 14 to 15, 2026, following the 48th Ordinary Session of the AU Executive Council scheduled for February 11 and 12.

The summit is being held under the theme "Assuring Sustainable Water Availability and Safe Sanitation Systems to Achieve the Goals of Agenda 2063."

African leaders are expected to deliberate on key continental priorities, including climate resilience, peace and security, and accelerating economic integration through the African Continental Free Trade Area.