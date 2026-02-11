Ethiopia: Preparations Complete to Host African Union Summit Participants - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

10 February 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced that preparations are complete to welcome approximately 20,000 visitors for the 39th African Union (AU) Ordinary Summit, the Executive Council Session, and the Italy-Africa Summit.

State Minister Berhanu Tsegaye stated that all necessary arrangements have been finalized to accommodate the significant number of attendees arriving in Ethiopia.

The AU Summit is expected to be attended by 39 African Heads of State and Government, alongside the Secretary-General and Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations.

The events will also draw prominent world leaders and heads of global organizations, fostering dialogue on critical issues affecting Africa and the world.

As the host of the AU headquarters, Ethiopia is prepared to provide world-class facilities, security, and hospitality.

This gathering underscores Africa's growing global significance and strengthens relations with international partners such as Italy.

The summits are expected to facilitate high-level discussions on peace, economic cooperation, and sustainable growth.

The 39th African Union Assembly focuses on sustainable water and sanitation under Agenda 2063, reflecting Ethiopia's leadership in regional water conservation. This gathering allows African leaders to harmonize voices on climate resilience and resource management to ensure collective prosperity.

