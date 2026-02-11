South Africa: DA Welcomes Decisive Action By Western Cape to Combat Foot-and-Mouth Disease Outbreak

9 February 2026
Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)
press release By Beyers Smit MP

The Democratic Alliance (DA) welcomes the swift action by the Western Cape Government to contain and manage the Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD) outbreak in the province.

This is after various confirmed and suspected FMD cases in the province.

The allocation of R100 million for the procurement of vaccines, the implementation of 24/7 border controls, strict movement restrictions in outbreak areas, and the rapid rollout of a 21-point response plan demonstrate a government that acts urgently to protect livelihoods, food security, and a critical agricultural sector employing tens of thousands of residents.

We commend the speed with which suspected cases were investigated, samples were transported for testing, quarantines were imposed, and vaccinations were commenced. This reflects a high-functioning provincial veterinary and disaster-management response.

The DA further supports the Western Cape Government's emphasis on coordination with farmers, veterinarians, and industry stakeholders, as well as its commitment to transparency and to enforcing biosecurity to prevent further spread of the disease.

This intervention once again shows that where the DA governs, problems are met with urgency, planning, and competence. The Western Cape Government is doing what is required to safeguard a multi-billion-rand agricultural industry and protect jobs.

