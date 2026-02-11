Nigeria's Retention of 26th Position On Corruption Index Revealed Stagnation - -Transparency International

Transparency International (TI) has said Nigeria is sitting on 26 out of 100 positions, retaining its score from the previous year's Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI), reflecting stagnation in anti-corruption efforts.

This is contained in the 2025 CPI released by TI through its Nigerian chapter, the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), on Tuesday.

In the release signed by the executive director of CISLAC and head of TI Nigeria, Auwal Musa-Rafsanjani, the organisation said this is despite efforts by anti-graft agencies and other well-meaning citizens.

It said the result showed that there is a lot to be done to strengthen anti-corruption in Nigeria, adding that although the index does not document specific instances of corruption within the country, it reflected the prevailing perception of corruption in Nigeria.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"The index is impartial, objective, and globally recognised as the most widely utilised cross-country measure of corruption.

With respect to this year's CPI release, it is important to clarify that the index does not constitute an evaluation of Nigeria's anti-corruption agencies, which continue to demonstrate commendable commitment and effort in addressing corruption.

"The data used to compile the CPI are not generated by Transparency International, but by independent, reputable organisations that employ rigorous research methodologies.

"The CPI is of considerable significance, as governments, private sector entities, civil society organisations, and other stakeholders rely on it to inform policy and strategic decisions."

CISLAC/TI-Nigeria identified key areas to explain Nigeria's current performance on the CPI, including improvement in asset recovery efforts, Nigeria's exit from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list, and strong civil society and media advocacy.

The organisations highlighted key weaknesses that need to be improved, such as judicial corruption, legislative complicity, oil theft and subsidy fraud, weakening of opposition parties, corruption in power and the security sector, procurement fraud and budgetary corruption, among others.

They insisted that agencies such as the EFCC, ICPC, and NFIU must operate independently, be free from political interference, and be adequately funded.

CISLAC/TI-Nigeria also called for the establishment of a robust integrity monitoring mechanism within the judiciary, including whistleblowing channels, mandatory asset disclosure, and conflict-of-interest protocols.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Corruption By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The processes for judicial appointments and promotions should be fully transparent. Prioritisation of impartial and unhindered investigations into corruption within the security sector to address Nigeria's deteriorating security situation.

"Security agencies and operatives must not be used as instruments of politically motivated vendettas. Introduce robust tracking systems for oil production and sales, ensuring that the NNPC accounts for the alleged missing funds as highlighted in the Auditor General's Report of 2022, published in 2025.

"Additionally, the government should ensure the effective implementation of the Public Procurement Act, 2017, mandating full digitisation and public access to all government contracts, budget allocations, and procurement processes.

"Anti-corruption agencies mandated under the Proceeds of Crime (Recovery and Management) Act 2022 should establish publicly accessible databases detailing assets in their custody, in line with the Act and the proactive provisions of the Freedom of Information Act 2011..."