Somalia Ranked World's Most Corrupt Country in 2025 Global Index

Somalia ranked among the world's most corrupt countries in the 2025 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) released on Tuesday by Transparency International, scoring just 9 out of 100 and placing at the bottom of the global rankings.

The annual index, which assesses perceived levels of public-sector corruption in 182 countries and territories, uses a scale from zero, indicating highly corrupt, to 100, meaning very clean. Somalia's score of 9 underscores persistent governance challenges and weak public-sector accountability in the Horn of Africa nation.

Somalia tied with South Sudan for the lowest score this year, according to the Berlin-based anti-corruption watchdog.

Transparency International said the global average score fell to 42, marking the lowest level in over a decade. More than two-thirds of countries scored below 50, reflecting what the group described as "widespread and entrenched corruption" across regions.

"Corruption remains a critical threat to stability, development and democracy," the organization said in its 2025 CPI report, warning that declining accountability and shrinking civic space are undermining global anti-corruption efforts.

Sub-Saharan Africa remains the lowest-scoring region overall, with many countries struggling with weak institutions, political instability and limited enforcement of anti-corruption laws.

Somalia has for years ranked at or near the bottom of the CPI, reflecting ongoing concerns over transparency in public financial management, limited oversight institutions and fragile governance structures.

A low CPI score can affect foreign investment, donor confidence and public trust in state institutions, analysts say.

The findings shed renewed light on Somalia's position as one of the world's most corrupt countries, reinforcing concerns about systemic graft within state institutions. The ranking comes amid continued scrutiny over allegations of widespread misuse of public resources, lack of transparency in government spending, and weak enforcement of accountability mechanisms, highlighting persistent structural challenges in combating corruption.

The CPI is compiled using data from 13 external sources, including the World Bank and World Economic Forum, and measures perceptions of corruption rather than direct evidence of wrongdoing.