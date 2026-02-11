The Forty-Eighth (48th) Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the African Union (AU) kicked off Wednesday at the AU headquarters in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, with a strong call for enhanced unity, sustainable development, and collective action to address the continent's pressing challenges.

The two-day meeting, comprising foreign ministers from AU member states, is being held under the AU's 2026 theme of the year: "Assuring Sustainable Water Availability and Safe Sanitation Systems to Achieve the Goals of Agenda 2063."

Addressing the executive council meeting, Chairperson of the AU Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, emphasized the critical importance of the 2026 Summit's theme on water and sanitation, framing water as a vital collective resource that must be preserved amid climate change and leveraged as a tool for peace and cooperation among member states. "In the face of observed climate disruptions, the prudent use of water in all aspects of daily life is a major imperative. This vital resource must be perceived as a collective good to be preserved at all costs and as a vector for bringing our States closer together and for peace," said H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf.

The Chairperson of the AU Commission highlighted the Commission's ongoing reform efforts, including the validated 2024-2028 strategic plan and the implementation of institutional reforms in coordination with Champion President H.E. William Ruto.

The Chairperson of the AU Commission expressed concern over political instability, security crises, and unconstitutional changes of government, noting progress in Gabon and Guinea but setbacks in Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau, while underscoring the persistent terrorist threats in the Sahel and Horn of Africa. "While there has been regression and progress is minimal, our mediators are active. On unconstitutional changes of government, I welcome the return to constitutional order of the Gabonese Republic and the Republic of Guinea and their return to the AU," noted the AUC Chairperson.

On development, the Chairperson of the AU Commission pointed to tangible progress through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and specialized agencies, stressing the need for innovative financing and inclusion of the private sector, civil society, and philanthropic foundations. "More than ever, the continent needs to capitalize on its instruments to boost the momentum of development and integration, reflecting on innovative sources of financing and involving all actors, however marginal they may seem," said H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf. He concluded by urging focused and efficient summit deliberations on strategic priorities.

H.E. Amb Téte António, Minister of External Relations of the Republic of Angola and Chairperson of the Executive Council emphasized that Angola played a leading continental role through its presidency of the African Union, spearheading intensified diplomatic engagement and high-level consultations aimed at strengthening joint African action. "Under Luanda's leadership, the AU advanced coordination on peace, security and development priorities, while laying important groundwork for the 2026 AU Summit of Heads of State and Government," said H.E. Amb Téte António. He further noted that Angola's presidency was characterized by a firm commitment to advancing African-led responses to shared challenges, fostering greater unity among Member States, and consolidating strategic partnerships across the continent.

H.E. Gedion Timothewos (PhD), Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia highlighted Africa's achievements over the past yea, including progress on Agenda 2063, the African Continental Free Trade Area, and collective stances on UNSC reform and climate justice. He also addressed ongoing challenges such as unconstitutional government changes, geopolitical competition affecting the continent, and external exploitation, emphasizing that true strength through unity is essential to defend African interests. The Minister called for renewed commitment to continental unity, fair global partnerships, meaningful representation in international forums, and proactive African leadership, especially as Ethiopia prepares to host COP 32, urging collective action to realize "The Africa we want."

Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa Mr. Claver Gatete emphasized that Africa faces a pivotal economic transition as outdated development models reliant on commodity exports and external financing are no longer viable. Against a backdrop of global economic fragmentation, tightening fiscal space, and climate challenges, he stressed that Africa's development must be organized around its own continental economic system, with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) as a central platform.

During its closed sessions, the Executive Council will consider the report of the 51st Ordinary Session of the Permanent Representatives' Committee (PRC), review the report on AU participation in the G20, and conduct elections and appointments to key AU organs, including the Peace and Security Council (PSC), the African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights (ACHPR), and the African Committee of Experts on the Rights and Welfare of the Child (ACERWC).

The Council will also receive updates on the implementation of its decisions, including progress on the Skills Assessment and Competence Audit (SACA) process, consider draft legal instruments, and discuss reports from its ministerial committees, notably on the scale of assessment and contributions, African candidatures within the international system, and implementation of Agenda 2063. In addition, Ministers will examine the draft agenda and decisions of the 39th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of African heads of state and government, which is scheduled to take place on February 14-15, before adopting the decisions of the current session.

The 48th Ordinary Session underscores the African Union's continued commitment to strengthening continental governance, advancing peace and security, and accelerating the implementation of Africa's shared development agenda.