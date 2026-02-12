Nigeria: Shettima Departs Abuja for AU Summit in Addis Ababa

Vice President Kashim Shettima has departed Abuja for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to represent President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the 2026 African Union (AU) Summit.

This was disclosed by Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Communications, Office of The Vice President, in a statement on Thursday.

The Summit themed "Assuring Sustainable Water Availability and Safe Sanitation Systems to Achieve the Goals of Agenda 2063," will focus on advancing continental commitments toward sustainable water management, improved sanitation systems, and the broader development aspirations encapsulated in the AU's Agenda 2063 framework.

While in Addis Ababa, the Vice President will join other African leaders at the 39th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of AU Heads of State and Government, as well as the 30th General Assembly, scheduled to hold on February 14 and 15, 2026, respectively.

Also on the margins of the Summit, Shettima will participate in high-level side events and hold bilateral engagements with political and business leaders aimed at strengthening Nigeria's diplomatic, economic, and strategic partnerships across the continent.

The Vice President is accompanied on the trip by cabinet ministers and other senior government officials.

Shettima is expected to return to Nigeria at the conclusion of his official engagements in Addis Ababa.