Africa: All of Africa Today - February 12, 2026

200 U.S. Troops Heading to Nigeria for Counter-Terror Training

The United States had planned to send about 200 troops to Nigeria to train the military in its fight against Islamist militants, adding to a small US team already in the country after the first acknowledged US ground presence since the Christmas Day airstrikes ordered by President Donald Trump. The troops would deploy within weeks to provide training and technical support across multiple locations, but would not participate in combat operations. This followed earlier US surveillance flights over Nigeria from Ghana and Trump's warning of possible additional military action, which came after he accused Nigeria of failing to protect Christians and spoke of a "Christian genocide." The Christmas Day strikes, launched with support from Nigerian intelligence, were said by US officials to have targeted Islamic State-linked fighters, though residents reported the missiles hit empty fields. Nigeria rejected claims of systematic persecution of Christians, insisting its operations targeted extremist groups such as Boko Haram and the Islamic State's West Africa Province.

Kenyan Court Charges Cult Leader Paul Mackenzie Over 52 More Deaths

Kenyan preacher Paul Mackenzie and seven others were charged over the deaths of at least 52 people whose bodies were found in shallow graves in Kwa Binzaro, Kilifi County, a year after the wider Shakahola cult investigation began. Prosecutors said the group engaged in organised criminal activity, radicalisation and facilitating terrorist acts, accusing them of promoting extreme beliefs, rejecting government authority and ordering followers to starve themselves and their children. All defendants pleaded not guilty, with the next hearing set for March 4. Mackenzie was already facing separate charges linked to more than 400 bodies recovered from Shakahola Forest, where most victims were found to have died of starvation. Authorities say he continued directing cult activities even after his 2023 arrest. The case has prompted calls in Kenya for tighter regulation of fringe religious groups, with official reports saying the deaths could have been prevented.

31 Dead After Cyclone Gezani Devastates Madagascar

At least 31 people died after Cyclone Gezani struck Madagascar, causing severe destruction in the port city of Toamasina. Madagascar's disaster management office said there was "total chaos" as houses collapsed in the impact zone, where the bodies were found. Winds reached up to 250 km/h, tearing off roofs, uprooting trees and plunging neighbourhoods into darkness. Military leader Colonel Michael Randrianirina said the damage overwhelmed the country's capacity to respond, with nearly three-quarters of Toamasina destroyed. Dozens of injured residents and hundreds more were evacuated, while survivors described the storm as the most violent they had ever experienced. Gezani, the second cyclone to hit Madagascar this year, weakened to a moderate tropical storm as it moved inland, days after Cyclone Fytia killed 14 and displaced more than 31,000 people.

President Prepares for SONA with Message of Cautious Optimism

President Cyril Ramaphosa said many South Africans felt the country was "turning the corner," but the government remained aware of the major problems still requiring urgent attention. Speaking at the Drakenstein Correctional Facility, where he opened the Nelson Mandela Rules Training Academy ahead of the 2026 State of the Nation Address, he reflected on the national mood and the balance of optimism and realism that would shape his speech. He acknowledged that the past decade had been difficult for citizens, but said the moment allowed the nation to look back, assess the present, and consider the future. Ramaphosa added that he was confident and ready for SONA, which he would deliver on 12 February at Cape Town City Hall.

Ghanaians Embrace 'Fugu Day' After Online Debate Sparks Cultural Pride

The government designated Wednesdays as a day for Ghanaians to wear traditional northern garments to promote national identity. The move followed online mockery of President John Dramani Mahama's fugu during his visit to Zambia, sparking a strong cultural response. Tourism Minister Abla Dzifa Gomashie said the weekly display aimed to showcase Ghana's heritage and boost local weavers and designers. Many Ghanaians turned up in colourful fugus, celebrating its comfort, symbolism and history, with some calling for it to be worn beyond Wednesdays. The trend also boosted business for fugu makers, with rising orders from Ghana and abroad. The online cultural exchange even drew interest from Zambia's president, who said his country would order fugus, while Mahama proposed exporting them in bulk.