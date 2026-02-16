Africa: AU Elects New Bureau of Assembly of Heads of State, Government

The election brought about the election of President Évariste Ndayishimiye of Burundi as Chairperson of the AU for 2026.

The African Union (AU) has elected a new Bureau of the Assembly of the Heads of State and Government of the AU and promises to prioritise Water Security in its 2026 era.

This is contained in a statement issued via the AU website on Sunday on the margins of the 39th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The Summit, which started on 14 February, under the theme: "Assuring sustainable water availability and safe sanitation systems to achieve the goals of Agenda 2063," centred on calls for African solidarity, financial independence, and a collective push to shape the global agenda.

The ongoing summit elected a new Bureau of the Assembly that comprises the Chair of the AU - Republic of Burundi, (Central), First Vice-Ghana, (West), Second Vice-Tanzania, (East), Third Vice, yet to be confirmed, (North Africa Region) and Rapporteur-Angola, (South).

The election brought about the election of President Évariste Ndayishimiye of Burundi as Chairperson of the AU for 2026, who takes over the rotating leadership from Angolan President João Lourenço.

Speaking, the Chairperson of the AU Commission, Mahmoud Youssouf, commended the meeting to have come at a time of mounting geopolitical turbulence, with persistent conflicts, institutional fragility and resurgence of unconstitutional changes of government across parts of the continent.

He decried weakening multilateralism and rising global polarisation, while urging Member States to accelerate political and economic integration under the guiding vision of Agenda 2063, saying institutional reform and financial self-reliance are imperative as external funding declined.

He called for stronger domestic resource mobilisation and faster implementation of continental flagship programmes, particularly industrialisation, agricultural transformation, energy development and infrastructure expansion, which he described as essential conditions for sustainable growth.

The AUC Chairperson expressed solidarity with populations affected by conflict, citing crises in Sudan, the Sahel, eastern DR Congo, Somalia, and the suffering of the Palestinian people, saying institutional reform and financial self-reliance are now imperative as external funding declines.

"We reaffirm respect for international law and humanitarian law remains fundamental to global peace and call for determined, collective action to secure a stronger, more autonomous and prosperous Africa," he said.

For his part, the outgoing Chairperson of the AU, Angola's President João Lourenço, while declaring the summit open, called for accelerated action to ensure sustainable water availability and safe sanitation systems.

He described access to water as a political, moral and strategic priority essential for Africa's development, public health, food security and stability, while reflecting on Angola's year as AU Chair.

Mr Lourenço highlighted the success recorded in advancing Agenda 2063, to include mobilising investment for infrastructure, strengthening continental integration through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), and promoting reforms to improve AU efficiency and reduce bureaucracy.

On peace and security, he stressed that Africa's development depends on silencing the guns and tackling ongoing conflicts, particularly in Sudan and the DR Congo, as well as combating terrorism in the Sahel and Horn of Africa.

He reaffirmed the AU's rejection of unconstitutional changes of government, warning against legitimising coups through subsequent elections and urging African leaders to adopt measures that deliver tangible results for citizens, reinforce resilient, integrated and prosperous Africa aligned with Agenda 2063.

For his part, the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed emphasised that Africa should shift from reacting to global events, to actively shaping the global agenda, especially as the AU nears its 25th anniversary.

He underscored the need to foster unity, confidence, and greater continental influence in world affairs, saying true sovereignty includes owning Africa's narrative and technological future, adding Ethiopia's established Artificial Intelligence (AI) institute and plans for an AI university.

Meanwhile, the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, stressed the importance of strengthening the strategic partnership between the UN and the AU, while stressing the need for multilateral cooperation as essential for peace, security, and sustainable development.

He highlighted Africa's growing influence in global affairs, to reaffirm the need for UN Security Council reform, including stronger African representation and emphasised support for Africa's development goals, industrialization, and equitable access to financing.

The summit continues with deliberations focused on the critical theme of water security, as well as pressing peace and security issues across the continent.

(NAN)