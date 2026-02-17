Liberia: Govt Orders Immediate Halt to Fula Militia Activities

16 February 2026
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Othello B. Garblah

Monrovia, February 17, 2026: The Liberian Government has ordered an immediate halt to what it described as illegal activities of the so-called "National Fula Security of Liberia (NFSL)," a tribal militia group established by migrant Fulanis residing in Liberia.

The Government said it has not granted any authorization, permit, registration, license, or operational approval to such a group to form a tribal security force.

Under Liberian laws, the establishment, organization, recruitment, or operation of any security body, paramilitary structure, auxiliary force, or organized enforcement entity requires prior authorization from the Government through the Ministry of Justice's Division of Public Safety.

The process also includes, but is not limited to, formal application, vetting, institutional assessment, security review, and compliance with tax and regulatory obligations.

The Government, in its statement, said that no such initiative, undertaking, or completion has been undertaken in relation to this group.

The Fula tribe is not officially recognized in Liberia's sixteen tribal classification, and ongoing regional instability caused by Fulani-dominated militias and jihadist factions in neighboring countries such as Nigeria, Mali, and others within the Sub-Saharan region has highlighted fear about their presence here.

