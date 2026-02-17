Liberia: Mixed Reactions Trail Establishment of Fula Militia Group in Monrovia

The creation of the National Fulani Security Council in Liberia has sparked widespread public debate, with citizens expressing diverse views on its intent and potential impact on national unity and governance.

During interviews conducted on Monday, February 16, 2026, several citizens voiced divergent views. Mustapha Harmon criticized the initiative, calling it an indication of weakness in the national government. "For me, the establishment of the National Fulani Security Council means that we don't have government on the ground," Harmon asserted. He argued that providing security is the sole responsibility of the government and that allowing a private or ethnic-based security council may signal to the international community that the state is unable to protect its residents.

Conversely, Akoi Kesselle contended that such a council could be justified if it operates within the legal framework. "It is necessary if the government gives them the right, and everyone can register. Then it is the right thing for the Fulani to do," Kesselle remarked.

Abraham T. Teah questioned the council's necessity, noting existing national security institutions tasked with citizen protection. "If they establish it to protect themselves and their businesses, then it may encourage other tribes to do the same. What then is the essence of government security?"

NGO worker William Bannah offered a more neutral perspective, noting that Liberian law allows private security arrangements for businesses and organizations regardless of tribal identity.

Alfred Momo Kromah, however, warned that attaching tribal identity to security structures could deepen social divisions. "Security should be for everybody. Even if they have the right to establish security, it shouldn't carry a tribal sentiment," he said, calling on the Fulani community to consider renaming the council.

Robert P.Z. Ibrahimovic noted that the council has reportedly existed since 2011 but argued that elevating it to a "national" status could be problematic. "To call it 'National Fulani Security Council' sends a bad signal to the international community and suggests our country is not safe."

As debate continues, the controversy highlights Liberia's ongoing challenges with national security, governance, and social cohesion. While some see the council as a lawful private initiative aimed at protection, others fear it could undermine confidence in the government's ability to guarantee security for all.http://

