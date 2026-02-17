Liberia: Govt Not Aware of Fula Militias

The Liberian Government has ordered an immediate halt to what it described as illegal activities of the so-called "National Fula Security of Liberia (NFSL)," a tribal militia group established by migrant Fulanis residing in Liberia.

The Government said it has not granted any authorization, permit, registration, license, or operational approval to such a group to form a tribal security force.

Under Liberian laws, the establishment, organization, recruitment, or operation of any security body, paramilitary structure, auxiliary force, or organized enforcement entity requires prior authorization from the Government through the Ministry of Justice's Division of Public Safety.

The process also includes, but is not limited to, formal application, vetting, institutional assessment, security review, and compliance with tax and regulatory obligations.

The Government, in its statement, said that no such initiative, undertaking, or completion has been undertaken in relation to this group.

The Fula tribe is not officially recognized in Liberia's sixteen tribal classification, and ongoing regional instability caused by Fulani-dominated militias and jihadist factions in neighboring countries such as Nigeria, Mali, and others within the Sub-Saharan region has highlighted fear about their presence here.

Tribal leaders from the Fula Community admitted the existence of the group here on Monday, February 16, 2026, but denied that they are linked to terrorist or jihadist organizations.

In a statement issued by the Secretariat of the Office of the National Fula Governor on Monday, officials said the group in question is a voluntary community organization formed in 2011 to provide support services, particularly during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The Fula Governor's office further stated that the group's activities center on maintaining order during night prayers and assisting worshippers as they travel to and from mosques.

But unlike other religious bodies here, which have volunteer members who provide seminal services during religious programs, members of the Fula Security Force are well-dressed in security uniforms and operate under a command-like structure.

However, in its statement ordering the immediate cessation and desistance of all recruitment, organizational, operational, promotional, or mobilization activities associated with the so-called National Fula Security of Liberia, the government warned that any continuation of such activities will be considered a direct violation of the laws of the Republic of Liberia and will attract the full weight of criminal and administrative sanctions.

"The Government of Liberia will not recognize, legitimize, or tolerate the formation of unauthorized security structures, particularly those organized along ethnic, tribal, communal, or sectarian lines.

National security, law enforcement, and public order are constitutional responsibilities of legally established state institutions. These responsibilities cannot and will not be delegated, assumed, or appropriated by private groups operating outside the law," the Government statement said.

The Ministry emphasizes that Liberia is a state governed by law. No individual or group, regardless of identity, affiliation, or claimed purpose, is permitted to establish parallel security structures or undertake recruitment activities.

The Government stated that it has instructed relevant security and regulatory agencies to investigate the matter immediately. Where violations are established, appropriate enforcement actions will follow in strict accordance with Liberian law.

Meanwhile, it said the public is assured that the Government remains fully committed to maintaining peace, security, and national unity. Citizens and residents are urged to refrain from engaging with or participating in any unauthorized security formations and to report any suspicious activities to the appropriate authorities.

"The Ministry of Justice will continue to monitor developments closely and will take further action as necessary to uphold the rule of law," the statement added.

