Africa: UN Mourns Civil Rights Giant, Jesse Jackson

18 February 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

"Reverend Jackson lent his powerful voice to the UN's work against racism, against apartheid and for human rights."

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has expressed sadness over the death of Jesse Jackson.

Mr Jackson, a giant of the civil rights movement in the United States and a longtime champion of human rights, equality, and justice around the world, passed away on Tuesday, aged 84.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Reverend Jackson lent his powerful voice to the UN's work against racism, against apartheid and for human rights", said Stéphane Dujarric, the spokesman for the Secretary-General, in New York.

The Secretary-General extended his deepest condolences to his family, his loved ones, his friends, as well as the government and the people of the US.

In a visit to the United Nations in March 2018, Mr Jackson spoke at an event marking the contributions of people of African Descent worldwide and said racial idolatry "manifests itself in so many ways, even in our politics".

Speaking to UN News, the civil rights leader said that "it must be a massive global coalition of conscience" to eliminate racial discrimination.

"We've globalised capital, we've globalised technology".

"We must now globalise human rights: workers' rights; women's rights; children's rights; and environmental security," he said.

"We must globalise all the values that make life 'life,' for everybody."

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.