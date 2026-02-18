West Africa: Journalist Reports Threats After Investigative Report

press release

Roger Amemavoh, journalist and founder of the online outlet Capture Media, says he has been receiving threats following the publication of a report on a land and construction dispute in the Laté Kopé neighbourhood of Agoè-Nyivé.

The report examined recently launched construction works in the area that residents say are disrupting their lives, particularly those of women, and forcing some families to leave their homes.

On February 16, 2026, Amemavoh posted a video on YouTube alleging that he had received messages warning him of imminent danger. He shared screenshots of conversations in which acquaintances cautioned him that influential individuals linked to the Laté Kopé dispute were angered by his reporting and were attempting to locate him.

That same day, in an interview with Echo du Togo, Amemavoh disclosed that he had been summoned by the High Authority for Audiovisual and Communication (HAAC), Togo's media regulatory body. According to the journalist, the regulator criticised his report for presenting testimony from only one side of the dispute. He said the meeting did not extend beyond a discussion of his coverage.

Amemavoh further stated that friends and relatives had warned him in advance of the summons and advised him to keep a low profile, claiming that senior officials were looking for him. His concerns deepened after receiving another message from a friend urging him to leave the country.

Despite the warnings, Amemavoh has said he intends to remain in Togo. "I am one of those who have had several opportunities to leave this country, but who have decided to stay out of love for our country. So, I am determined to fight to put an end to injustice, to make this country a better place for us all." Says Roger in the video.

Following his public statements, two professional media organisations expressed support. The Union of Independent Journalists of Togo (SYNJIT) condemned what it described as an attempt to muzzle the journalist, while the Togolese Press Employers' association called on the authorities to guarantee his safety "at all times and in all circumstances."

On February 17, the Minister for Communication and the Minister of Security issued a joint statement acknowledging the seriousness of the situation and stating that the case was being closely monitored. The ministries reaffirmed their commitment to safeguarding individual safety and protecting civil liberties in accordance with the rule of law.

The Media Foundation for West Africa welcomes the government's response and stands with Amemavoh. Threats against journalists undermine press freedom. The MFWA urges the authorities to ensure the journalist's safety and uphold Togo's obligations under national and international standards protecting freedom of expression.