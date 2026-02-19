Africa: All of Africa Today - February 19, 2026

Dozens of Miners Dead After Suspected Gas Leak in Nigeria

At least 33 miners were reported dead in central Nigeria's Plateau state after a suspected carbon-monoxide leak at a lead and zinc mine operated by Solid Unity Nigeria Ltd. Toxic gas is believed to have built up in poorly ventilated tunnels, causing workers to collapse near the end of their night shift. More than 20 survivors were rescued and taken to the hospital. Security personnel sealed off the site as investigations began. The victims, mostly men aged between 20 and 40, were buried soon after in line with local customs. Officials believe that the incident was caused by torrential rains, which had softened the soil. The tragedy is likely to renew concerns over safety standards in Nigeria's mining sector.

Gabon Suspends Social Media Platforms Over Rising Online Tensions

Gabon's media regulator announced the suspension of all social media platforms, saying online content had fuelled conflict and deepened divisions. In a televised statement, the High Authority for Communication cited the spread of false information, cyberbullying, and the unauthorised sharing of personal data as reasons for the move. Internet monitoring group NetBlocks reported that multiple online platforms had been restricted, including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and WhatsApp. Most providers are blocking access except for limited connectivity from Gabon Telecom. The decision came amid rising social unrest under President Gen Brice Oligui Nguema, who took power after a 2023 coup. He won the 2025 elections with more than 90% of the vote. The suspension shocked many in the country, where social media is widely used for business, especially by young people.

Libya Declared Free of Trachoma in Major Public Health Milestone

The World Health Organization (WHO) has announced that Libya has eliminated trachoma as a public health problem, marking a significant achievement for the region's public health. This hard-won achievement protects future generations from preventable blindness and provides a powerful reminder that countries can overcome neglected tropical diseases despite persisting challenges. The milestone made Libya the 28th country worldwide and the 8th in the region to eliminate trachoma. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General and Dr Hanan Balkhy, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean, have praised Libya's perseverance and strong regional collaboration. Trachoma, caused by the bacterium Chlamydia trachomatis, is spread through contact with infected eye discharge via hands, clothing, or flies. Repeated infections can lead to scarring of the inner eyelid, turning eyelashes inward to scratch the eyeball: a painful condition known as trichiasis that can result in blindness. Following validation of elimination of trachoma as a public health problem, Libya becomes the 59th country globally and the 10th in the Eastern Mediterranean Region to have eliminated at least one neglected tropical disease.

Opposition Leader Bobi Wine Urges Prayers for Political Prisoners as Lent Begins

Former National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, popularly known as Bobi Wine, has urged Ugandans to dedicate the Lenten season to prayer, reflection, and supporting political prisoners and vulnerable citizens. Kyagulanyi quoted Pope John Paul II, reminding Christians that Lent is a time of "intense prayer, fasting, and concern for those in need." He dedicated his appeal to prisoners, the disappeared, orphans, exiles, and shared an image of NUP's vice-president for Northern Uganda, Lina Zedriga, who was being held at Luzira Women's Prison. His message coincided with the rare near-simultaneous start of Lent and the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, both seasons of fasting and spiritual reflection. He also referenced ongoing prayers being organised for Kizza Besigye, who had spent over a year in detention. Kyagulanyi's message also comes in the aftermath of the January 15, 2026, general elections. He publicly rejected the results, alleging ballot stuffing and claiming that the Electoral Commission announced results without presenting the mandatory Declaration of Results (DR) forms.

Tinubu Signs Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2026 Into Law

President Bola Tinubu has signed into law the Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2026. Tinubu said the changes were intended to strengthen electoral processes rather than serve partisan interests. He said that lessons from past elections have guided efforts to close procedural gaps and build public confidence. Senate President Godswill Akpabio said the amendments would make votes count, improve transparency, and formally accommodate mandatory electronic transmission of results through the INEC Result Viewing Portal, with safeguards for areas lacking network coverage. He said that the law now provides clearer rules for cases where a leading candidate is later disqualified and strengthens internal democracy within political parties. House Speaker Tajudeen Abbas said the reduction of the statutory election notice period from 360 to 300 days, shifting the 2027 presidential and parliamentary polls to January and helping avoid a clash with Ramadan. Both leaders described the reforms as a proactive step toward improving credibility and participation in the next election cycle.