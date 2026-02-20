Burkina Faso: DHQ Engages Niger, Burkina Faso, Chad, Cameroon On Reintegration of 'Repentant Terrorists'

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), in collaboration with Operation SAFE CORRIDOR (OPSC), has engaged critical stakeholders, including those from neighbouring countries of Burkina Faso, Chad, Niger and Cameroon, as well as international partners to finalise modalities for the transfer of rehabilitated clients to their respective national and state authorities for reintegration.

A statement by the Director, Defence Information, Major General Samaila Uba, on Thursday, said the high-level stakeholders' meeting held at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre, also had in attendance representatives from international partners such as Norway, the United Kingdom, the European Union, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), and other development partners.

The meeting also brought together representatives of federal ministries, the Office of the National Security Adviser, state governments, neighbouring countries including Burkina Faso, Chad, Niger and Cameroon.

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and Chairman, OPSC National Steering Committee, General Olufemi Oluyede, represented by the Chief of Defence Operations at the DHQ, Major General Jamal Abdusalam, reaffirmed Nigeria's commitment to a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach to peacebuilding and national recovery.

The CDS described Operation SAFE CORRIDOR as a critical pillar of Nigeria's security architecture, noting that while kinetic operations create space for stabilisation, structured rehabilitation and reintegration consolidate those gains and prevent the recycling of violence.

He said, "Since its inception in 2016, Operation SAFE CORRIDOR has processed thousands of clients through a controlled and integrity-driven Disarmament, Rehabilitation and Reintegration framework. When properly screened and coordinated, surrender pathways degrade insurgent cohesion, generate actionable intelligence and support long-term stability."

Earlier in his welcome address, the Coordinator, Operation SAFE CORRIDOR, Brigadier General Y. Ali, stated that the progress and expansion of OPSC were firmly anchored on the CDS philosophy of enhanced jointness, improved welfare and sound administration under a whole-of-government framework.

He described OPSC as a multi-agency humanitarian stabilisation programme backed by the Constitution of Nigeria and relevant international humanitarian and human rights instruments, drawing personnel from 17 Services, Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

He said the programme since inception has continued to evolve institutionally, strengthening screening mechanisms, refining ideological disengagement modules, improving psychosocial recovery systems and expanding inter-agency coordination.

He stressed that OPSC remained structured and integrity-protected, with emphasis on accountability, behavioural change and sustainable reintegration outcomes.

Providing operational updates, the Coordinator disclosed that 117 clients from Borno State have successfully completed the DRR process at Mallam Sidi Camp, reflecting strengthened federal-state harmonisation in reception, monitoring and community reintegration.

He also highlighted the expansion of OPSC to the North-West, where a DRR camp established in February last year marked a significant stabilisation milestone.

He said the ongoing engagements with Zamfara State aimed to recalibrate the facility toward a comprehensive Victim Healing, Rehabilitation and Reintegration framework, integrating psychosocial recovery, community reconciliation, livelihood support and structured monitoring.

In the North-Central region, Brig. Gen. Ali revealed that Benue State has formally requested the establishment of a DRR camp, adding that Defence Headquarters has assessed proposed sites and advised alignment with national infrastructure, security and sustainability standards before approval.

Outlining the objectives of the stakeholders' meeting, he stated that deliberations were expected to clarify roles of state authorities and MDAs, identify structured resettlement support frameworks, determine modalities for community sensitisation and camp visitation, and ratify graduation timelines for rehabilitated clients.

The engagement witnessed updates on de-radicalization, rehabilitation and reintegration camp activities, briefs by participants, presentation of souvenirs and group photographs reinforces Nigeria's commitment to consolidating security gains through coordinated rehabilitation and reintegration efforts in the Federal Republic of Nigeria.