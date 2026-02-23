South Africa: Mugabe Family Denies Speaking to Media

The family of Bellarmine Mugabe has denied claims that it issued public statements following his arrest.

Bellarmine is the son of the late Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe. He was arrested at his Hyde Park home on 19 February 2026.

A 23 year old gardener was shot and critically injured during the incident.

Police are investigating a case of attempted murder. However, the South African Police Service has not found the firearm believed to have been used in the shooting.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

In a statement issued by the family's lawyers, the Mugabe family said it was concerned about messages circulating in the media claiming to represent them.

"We have not appointed, authorised or mandated any public relations team, media consultants or spokesperson to speak on our behalf," read the statement.

The family said all media questions must be sent to their legal representatives.

"All media enquiries and requests for comment are to be directed to the family's legal representative. No other individual or entity is authorised to engage with the media on behalf of the family," read the statement.

According to the South African Police Service, two men aged 33 and 24 were taken in for questioning as officers worked to establish what led to the shooting.

The two are expected to appear in the Alexandra Magistrate's Court on 23 February 2026.

Police investigations are continuing.