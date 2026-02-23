For much of his young adult life, Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe has projected an image of privilege, wealth, and access.

Now 28 and facing attempted murder charges in South Africa while on bail in Zimbabwe on separate assault charges, Chatunga's public persona is being reshaped by legal proceedings in two jurisdictions.

His trajectory -- from Zimbabwe's most politically powerful household to appearances in criminal court -- reflects a broader story about inherited influence, conspicuous wealth and accountability.

From the Blue Roof

Chatunga is the youngest son of former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe and Grace Mugabe.

He grew up at the family's sprawling Harare residence, known as the Blue Roof, in Borrowdale -- a palatial property that became emblematic of elite privilege during Robert Mugabe's 37-year rule.

The Blue Roof, with its extensive grounds and heavy security, stood in stark contrast to Zimbabwe's prolonged economic crises, hyperinflation and high unemployment during much of that period.

For critics of the former administration, the residence symbolised the insulation of the ruling elite from the hardships facing ordinary citizens.

Johannesburg's elite suburbs

In South Africa, Chatunga and his older brother, Robert Mugabe Jr., became associated with Johannesburg's affluent northern suburbs, including Sandton and Hyde Park.

Social media posts attributed to Chatunga over the years showed luxury vehicles, designer labels and bundles of cash, drawing both fascination and criticism.

The Hyde Park residence where he was recently arrested is situated in one of Johannesburg's most exclusive neighbourhoods. While ownership details of the property have not been publicly confirmed, the home has been linked in prior reporting to the Mugabe family's footprint in Gauteng's upmarket areas.

During the police search following the shooting incident, SAPS seized a BMW fitted with flashing lights and a siren from the property as part of the investigation.

Mining disputes and bail in Zimbabwe

Chatunga's legal challenges predate his current prosecution in South Africa.

In 2025, IOL reported that Chatunga was arrested in Zimbabwe following a violent confrontation at a gold mining concession in Mazowe, an area historically associated with Mugabe family property interests.

Court proceedings indicated that several security personnel were injured during the incident. Chatunga and his co-accused were charged with multiple counts of assault.

He was subsequently granted bail of approximately US$200 by the Concession Magistrates' Court. The case had not been finalised at the time of reporting.

A family familiar with controversy

The Mugabe family's South African legal exposure dates back to 2017, when Grace Mugabe was accused of assaulting South African model Gabriella Engels in Sandton.

The matter escalated into a diplomatic dispute after then Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Maite Nkoana-Mashabane granted Grace Mugabe diplomatic immunity -- a decision later overturned by the High Court.

Grace Mugabe left South Africa shortly thereafter and has not returned.

From opulence to legal scrutiny

For years, Chatunga's public image was shaped by displays of wealth and lifestyle.

But the convergence of unresolved charges in Zimbabwe and a serious prosecution in South Africa marks a shift in narrative.

The contrast between the Blue Roof in Borrowdale and the Hyde Park residence in Johannesburg -- and appearances before magistrates' courts -- now frames a new chapter in the Mugabe family's cross-border legal story.

Whether those cases will significantly alter that trajectory remains to be seen. What is clear is that the high life once associated with Chatunga Mugabe is now unfolding under sustained judicial scrutiny.

Legal precedent and political implications

Political analyst and international relations expert Dr Gideon Chitanga said the Grace Mugabe case demonstrated that diplomatic immunity cannot be casually invoked in criminal matters.

"Primarily, there is no grounds for diplomatic immunity. Robert Mugabe is just a former president and he is gone. There are no treaties that really address a situation like this. Secondly, this is a purely criminal act and you cannot invoke the Vienna Convention or any diplomatic immunities under these circumstances," Chitanga said.

He stressed that members of the Mugabe family residing in South Africa do so as private individuals rather than as accredited representatives of the Zimbabwean government.

"This is why Grace Mugabe is facing prosecution in South African courts. This is the family of a former president. They might live in South Africa but not as officials of the government of Zimbabwe, but as individuals. The Vienna Convention and any other instruments that cover diplomatic immunity tend to relate to the role of individuals as state actors, representatives of sovereign governments," he said.

Chitanga added that even if a diplomatic passport is held, that does not automatically confer immunity from prosecution.

"He must be on a diplomatic passport. That status may not have changed after the death of his father. Diplomatic passports have different terms. Under the circumstances, he is not a representative or associated with any representative of any government. Secondly, he faces serious crimes in South Africa. I do not see any legal route that could let him escape this situation," Chitanga said.

"The only thing that can happen, subject to the rule of law in South Africa, you could think of some political kind of intervention from the government of Zimbabwe. They may reach out to the government of South Africa to manage the issue in a different way. But in strict legal terms, he is really facing a serious situation."

"Diplomatic passports do provide different levels of immunity to the passport holders. However, in this case, there are serious criminal allegations, so I don't think that there is any room to invoke diplomatic immunity status. The law will have to apply as is, even if you hold some diplomatic status that is protected. Remember the Grace Mugabe case. Her diplomatic status was suspended in South Africa to allow for her to go for trial."