Africa: All of Africa Today - February 23, 2026

Eritrea-Ethiopia Tensions Raise Fears of Renewed Conflict

Eritrea and Ethiopia both claim to be preparing for war, with the landlocked Ethiopia claiming it needs access to the Red Sea, which is viewed by Eritrea as a provocation. Violence is escalating in the Tigray region as tensions increase. Violence along their shared Tigray border escalated, and Ethiopia accused Eritrea of sending ammunition to rebels in the Amhara region, an allegation Eritrea denied, calling it a pretext for conflict. Both sides accused the other of hostility, with Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki saying Ethiopia had already declared war, despite Addis Ababa's assertion that it sought dialogue. There has continued to be distrust between the two countries due to their long and fraught history, which includes the war between 1998 and 2000, as well as the renewed conflict between 2020 and 2022 in Tigray. In Tigray, Eritrean troops have increased, further worsening the instability, while Ethiopia is unable to access the Red Sea. There was also an increase in volatility in the wider Horn of Africa, due to shifting alliances and the war in Sudan, adding to the pressure. The International Crisis Group warned that any direct clash, accidental or deliberate, could destabilise the entire region and draw in neighbouring and Gulf states.

Somaliland Offers US Mineral, Military Access Amid Push for Recognition

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Somaliland signalled its willingness to grant the United States exclusive access to its minerals and military bases as it continued to seek international recognition. Minister of the Presidency Khadar Hussein Abdi said the region hoped to reach an agreement with Washington. Somaliland is believed to hold lithium, coltan and other valuable resources. The move followed Israel's formal recognition of Somaliland in December. Somaliland has been seeking independence as an independent state. The government in Mogadishu still considers Somaliland an integral part of Somalia even though the territory has run its own affairs since 1991, with its own passports, currency, army and police force. Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi said no bilateral economic deal with Israel had yet been reached, but that Somaliland expected to sign "a partnership agreement" offering rights to valuable mineral deposits as part of the deal. Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud described Israeli recognition of Somalia as a "greatest violation of Somalia's sovereignty" as well as a threat to world and regional security. The African Union and most Arab countries threw their support behind Somalia and condemned the move. So far, no major shift has been signalled by the United States on Somaliland.

Rights Group Urges Tinubu to Scrap 'Unconstitutional' Surveillance Rules

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) urged President Bola Tinubu to withdraw the 2019 Lawful Interception of Communications Regulations, arguing that they were unconstitutional and enabled mass surveillance without proper safeguards. The organisation also asked the President to initiate "a transparent and inclusive legislative process" to ensure that any lawful interception framework complies with constitutional safeguards, judicial oversight requirements and Nigeria's international human rights obligations. The call followed former Kaduna governor Nasir El-Rufai's claim that the National Security Adviser had his phone tapped. SERAP warned that, with the 2027 elections approaching, the regulations could be misused against political opponents, journalists and civil society, undermining privacy, free expression and electoral integrity. It urged the government to launch an inclusive legislative process to create a rights-compliant interception framework and gave authorities seven days to act, saying it would pursue legal action if no steps were taken.

France Returns Looted 'Talking Drum' to Côte d'Ivoire

France handed over the Djidji Ayokwe "talking drum" to Côte d'Ivoire after it was looted by colonial troops in 1916. This marks another step in the country's wider repatriation of stolen artefacts. The three-metre-long drum was once used by the Ebrie tribe to send messages. It is one of hundreds of objects looted by France during the reign of its colonial empire, from the 16th century to the first half of the 20th century. The drum was among hundreds of objects France prepared to return under new legislation approved by lawmakers. The drum is to be exhibited permanently in a new museum being built in the Ivorian commercial capital, Abidjan. France has been flooded with restitution demands from former colonies such as Algeria, Mali, and Benin.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Governance Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mugabe Family Denies Issuing Statements After Bellarmine's Arrest

The family of Bellarmine Mugabe denied issuing any public statements after his arrest. They said that the messages circulating in the media did not come from them. Mugabe, the son of former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe, was arrested at his Hyde Park home after a 23-year-old gardener was shot and critically injured. Police are investigating a case of attempted murder. However, the South African Police Service has not found the firearm believed to have been used in the shooting. In a statement released through their lawyers, the family said it had not authorised any spokesperson or media representative and asked that all enquiries be directed to their legal team. Police said two men, aged 33 and 24, were taken in for questioning and are expected to appear in the Alexandra Magistrate's Court on 23 February 2026, while investigations continue.