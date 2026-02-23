Nigeria: 12 Killed in Fresh Plateau Attacks

Twelve people have been killed in separate attacks in communities in Barkin Ladi and Riyom local government areas of Plateau State.

Our correspondent reports that a farmer identified as Mr Sunday Darian was killed along the Jol community in Riyom LGA last Friday while riding a motorcycle.

In a related incident, two teenage herders, identified as Muhammad Sani and Furuk Bilyaminu, were killed around the same Jol community on Saturday while grazing cattle.

On Sunday night, another attack was carried out at a bar in Dorowa Babuje, Barkin Ladi LGA, where nine people were killed and three others injured. The injured victims have since been hospitalised.

Dauda Sunday, a resident of Dorowa community, told Daily Trust that gunmen stormed the bar and began shooting sporadically, killing nine people and injuring others who were later rushed to the hospital.

He said, "I saw several dead bodies lying on the ground, and another victim had already been taken to the hospital. We were going about our normal activities when the gunmen stormed the area and opened fire on those in the bar."

Both the farming and herding communities have accused each other of being responsible for the attacks on their members.

The National Publicity Secretary of the Berom Youth Moulders Association, Rwang Tengwong, confirmed the attacks against members of his community.

He said, "An armed group suspected to be Fulani militants ambushed Mr Sunday Darian of Jol Community, Riyom Local Government Area, along the Jol-Sho road.

"The attack occurred at about 3:11 p.m. on Friday as the victim and a woman were returning from Barkin Ladi Local Government Area. Mr Darian, who sustained severe injuries, was later confirmed dead at a hospital in Barkin Ladi.

"On Sunday night, nine persons were brutally killed following an attack by armed men in Dorowa Babuje, Barkin Ladi Local Government Area. The attack occurred at about 7:27 p.m., leaving three others seriously injured. The victims were rushed to nearby hospitals for urgent medical attention."

However, the Plateau State Chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Ibrahim Yusuf Babayo, accused members of the farming community of killing the two teenage herders.

He said, "Less than 48 hours after an armed Berom militia group brutally ambushed and killed three innocent herders along the Dorowa-Jong Road in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State, MACBAN is bringing to the notice of the general public yet another senseless attack against our members, resulting in the death of two herders.

"The latest attack took place on Saturday, February 21, 2026, when the same militants attacked two teenage herders around Jol village in Riyom LGA. The victims are Muhammad Sani and Furuk Bilyaminu.

"The perpetrators also killed three cattle being grazed by the victims. They were killed and buried in shallow graves. We were able to identify one corpse in collaboration with security agencies, while the other is yet to be located. Despite a series of stakeholders' meetings on the peace process convened by the GOC, attacks on our members continue."

The leadership of both groups has denied the allegations levelled against them.

The spokesperson for Operation Enduring Peace, Captain Chinonso Polycarp Oteh, confirmed the incidents and emphasised that the command has commenced investigations to identify those responsible.

He said, "The command was informed about the incidents, and troops have been deployed to the affected scenes. Our personnel responded promptly to the attacks. We will investigate and ensure that those responsible are apprehended and brought to justice.

"The GOC is not pleased with the ongoing violence and will do everything possible to restore peace in Plateau State, despite the efforts of criminal elements bent on creating confusion. The GOC warns all criminals to stay away from the state."