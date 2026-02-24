Somalia Offers to Renew U.S. Military Access Deal, Counters Somaliland Proposal

24 February 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somalia has offered to renew an agreement granting the United States access to its ports and airports for military purposes, in a move seen as countering a similar proposal from Somaliland.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Ali Mohamed Omar Balcad said the two countries share a longstanding cooperation framework, including a 1980 agreement allowing US military access to Somali infrastructure.

"The federal government has recently offered to renew that agreement, which remains the appropriate and lawful channel for any security cooperation," he said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Foreign powers have been deepening military ties with Somalia, drawn by its strategic location near the Red Sea and its proximity to Yemen, where Houthi movement fighters have threatened key shipping routes.

In recent decades, US engagement in Somalia has largely focused on counter-terrorism operations targeting Al-Shabaab, an al-Qaeda-linked insurgency, as well as fighters from Islamic State.

Balcad's remarks came a day after a senior Somaliland official said the breakaway region was prepared to offer Washington access to military bases and mineral resources as part of efforts to expand its diplomatic outreach.

Mogadishu considers Somaliland part of its sovereign territory, despite Israel becoming the first country to formally recognise it as an independent state in December.

"Somalia's position is clear: all agreements involving Somalia's territory, ports, airspace or natural resources must be concluded through the constitutional institutions of the Federal Republic of Somalia," Balcad said.

He added that any claims by a regional administration asserting "exclusive rights" over mineral resources or seeking to bind external actors carry no legal validity.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.