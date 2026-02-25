Ethiopia: Israeli President Arrives in Addis Ababa for Two-Day Official Visit

Addis Ababa — Israeli President Isaac Herzog arrived in Addis Ababa on Tuesday for an official visit aimed at strengthening diplomatic and economic ties between Israel and Ethiopia.

Herzog was received at Bole International Airport by Ethiopia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gedion Timothewos, and State Minister Ambassador Berhanu Tsegaye, according to Ethiopian officials.

During his visit, Herzog is expected to hold talks with senior Ethiopian government officials, including Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, focusing on enhancing bilateral cooperation in areas such as trade, agriculture, technology and regional security.

Shortly after his arrival, the Israeli president visited the Adwa Victory Memorial Museum, accompanied by Ethiopian Foreign Minister Gedion Timothewos, Addis Ababa Mayor Adanech Abiebie, and Israel's Ambassador to Ethiopia, Abraham Neguise.

"I began my state visit to Ethiopia at the Adwa Victory Memorial Museum... Ethiopia is a great nation and a pivotal country in Africa. Today, we are strengthening our historic friendship," Herzog said in a post on X.

Israel and Ethiopia share longstanding diplomatic relations, with cooperation spanning development assistance, agricultural innovation, water management and security coordination. The visit also comes amid shifting regional dynamics following Israel's recognition of Somaliland in December 2025, a move that reshaped diplomatic calculations in the Horn of Africa. Observers say Ethiopia, a pivotal regional power, is closely watching evolving alliances as geopolitical interests and strategic partnerships across the region continue to develop.

Herzog's visit underscores Israel's broader effort to deepen partnerships across the African continent, positioning Ethiopia as a key strategic partner in East Africa.

-- Reporting by Horndiplomat