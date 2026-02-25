Nigeria: U.S. Pressure On Sharia Risks Tension in Nigeria - CAN Official

ABUJA -- The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has warned that calls by a United States congressional panel for Nigeria to repeal Sharia and blasphemy laws could heighten religious tension and destabilise the country.

Instead of scrapping Sharia provisions, the Christian body is advocating a fresh, people-driven constitution, arguing that only a new constitutional framework, not piecemeal amendments, can fairly reflect Nigeria's complex religious and ethnic realities.

Speaking to Vanguard in confidence because of the sensitivity of the matter, a senior CAN official said the international pressure must be handled carefully and responsibly.

"This is a very sensitive issue. If you look at the process required to amend the Constitution, you will see that it could create serious tension," the official said.

The caution follows recommendations by a U.S. congressional panel, which, after hearings, expert consultations and fact-finding visits to Nigeria, urged Abuja to repeal Sharia and blasphemy laws over alleged persecution of Christians.

The panel also proposed sanctions, visa restrictions and a bilateral US-Nigeria security agreement to protect vulnerable communities and counter extremist violence, while pressing the Nigerian government to show concrete action against religious persecution and insecurity.

"At one of the recent meetings of the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC), some Muslim clerics strongly argued that Sharia is a way of life and part of the culture of certain northern communities, and therefore cannot simply be repealed or removed from the Constitution.

"That is why we believe this matter must be handled with a high level of responsibility and wisdom. If it is mishandled, it could destabilise the country. Religion is extremely sensitive, and there are ignorant and extremist adherents in both the Christian and Muslim communities. So even how this issue is discussed in the media requires great care.

"However, rather than focusing on repealing Sharia law, what we have consistently advocated is the need for a new constitution for Nigeria. The country needs a truly people-driven constitution that accommodates the interests of every segment of the nation. All religions should be carried along fairly, and ethnic and minority concerns must also be properly addressed.

"We must not also allow anyone to hide under Sharia to perpetrate wrongdoing. At the same time, we are not saying Sharia is unimportant. Our concern is that some people exploit it to justify various abuses.

"Our position is that Nigeria needs a new constitutional framework, one that genuinely reflects the will of the people. We believe the foundation of the 1999 Constitution is flawed, having originated from military rule, and that amendments alone may not fix the deeper problems. Rather than repealing specific laws, we are calling for a new constitution that accommodates all interests. Where Sharia is recognised, other faith-based legal systems, such as canon law, should also be guaranteed and protected within the constitutional framework," the CAN source said.