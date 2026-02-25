Nigeria: Govt Rejects U.S. Congressmen's Stance On 'Religious Persecution'

The Federal Government has maintained its stance that there is nothing like religious persecution in Nigeria.

Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris, made this known while reacting to the report that US Congressmen submitted to President Donald Trump, on Monday.

The report, submitted by members of the House Committees on Appropriations and Foreign Affairs, followed months of investigation and on the ground assessments.

It outlined findings on alleged persecution of Christians and broader extremist violence.

The move came after Trump redesignated Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern and directed Congressman Riley Moore and Appropriations Committee Chairman, Tom Cole, to spearhead a congressional probe into alleged religious persecution and terrorism related violence in the country.

Moore confirmed the submission in a statement posted on his official X account, saying the White House meeting marked the culmination of extensive bipartisan work.

Moore said the engagements provided what he described as a clearer understanding of the scale of insecurity and the challenges facing Christian communities in parts of the country.

But in his response, Mohammed made it clear that there's no policy that encourages religious persecution.

Nigeria has repeatedly made it clear that no religious group is being targeted in the widespread insecurity affecting the country.

However, the US officials have maintained their stance on such claim.

"The Federal Government of Nigeria has taken note of recent statements and recommendations emerging from engagements within the United States Congress, contained in a joint report on Christian persecution in Nigeria submitted to the White House on Monday by the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the House Appropriations Committee, concerning security developments in Nigeria."

"Nigeria acknowledges that parts of the country continue to face serious security challenges, including terrorism, banditry, and communal conflicts that have tragically affected many communities. The Federal Government remains deeply concerned about the loss of lives and destruction of property resulting from these criminal acts, and we extend our sympathies to all victims and their families, regardless of faith, ethnicity, or region.

"It is important to state clearly that Nigeria does not have, and has never had, a state policy of religious persecution. The violence being confronted by our security agencies is not driven by government policy or religious bias, but by complex security threats, including terrorism, organised criminality, and longstanding communal tensions.

The Minister empahsised that the Constitution guarantees freedom of religion and freedom of worship for all citizens, adding that the Federal Government remains firmly committed to upholding these constitutional protections and to ensuring equal protection under the law.

"Nigeria values its longstanding and strategic partnership with the United States. Our two countries share common interests in promoting security, economic development, and regional stability. We remain open to constructive dialogue and cooperation rooted in mutual respect, shared responsibility, and recognition of Nigeria's constitutional framework and sovereignty.

"The Federal Government will continue to engage international partners through appropriate diplomatic channels while remaining focused on its primary duty, the protection of all Nigerians."