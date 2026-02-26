Zimbabwe: Govt Lithium Export Ban Sparks Hope for Value Addition

Government's decision to ban the export of raw minerals including lithium concentrate has been welcomed by industry groups as a major step towards boosting local manufacturing and maximising returns from the country's natural resources.

The move announced on Wednesday by Mines and Mining Development Minister Polite Kambamura is aimed at ensuring minerals are processed domestically before export, a policy authorities say will strengthen industrialisation and economic growth.

Buy Zimbabwe, a leading lobby group promoting local production and consumption praised the government's decision describing it as a landmark intervention in the mining sector.

Zimbabwe holds some of the world's largest lithium deposits and is Africa's leading producer of the mineral, which plays a crucial role in the global shift towards renewable energy technologies and electric vehicles.

Buy Zimbabwe Advocacy Officer Elvis Masvaure said the policy would accelerate local beneficiation and employment creation.

"The prohibition of the export of raw minerals by the government is a proactive stance to ensure that valuable resources are processed locally, fostering industrial growth, creating jobs and enhancing the value of Zimbabwe's exports, " he said.

Masvaure added that the decision aligns with the organisation's long-standing campaign for value addition under the government's National Development Strategy 2 (NDS2).

"This policy will encourage investment in local processing facilities, stimulate innovation and ultimately lead to the creation of a robust mining industry that can compete on the global stage," he added.

Economic analyst Gift Mugano also backed the government's move, saying exporting processed minerals would significantly increase national earnings.

"The move is a step in the right direction as the value of the local resources will increase before exportation. The moment we export value added minerals, the value becomes five to ten times fold. In the process we will boost job creation through the construction of value addition plants," he said.

Trade data shows Zimbabwe exported goods worth US$9.7 billion last year, while imports reached US$10.1 billion.

Mineral exports accounted for US$7.6 billion of total exports, underscoring the sector's importance to the economy. The country recorded a trade surplus of US$240 million in December.

As part of efforts to sustain improved trade performance, Buy Zimbabwe is set to host the Buy Local Conference on 26 March 2026 bringing together industry leaders and policymakers to discuss measures aimed at strengthening local production and increasing exports.