Nigeria: Court Shifts DSS Bid to Arraign El-Rufai On Alleged Cybercrimes to April 23

Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed April 23 for the arraignment of former governor of Kaduna Dtate, Nasir El-Rufai.

The former governor was dragged before the court over allegation of cybercrimes and breach of Communication Act by the Department of the State Services (DSS).

The bid by the DSS to arraign El-Rufai this Wednesday could not be due to his absence in the court.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Counsel to the DSS, Oluwole Aladedoye, SAN, informed the court that the former governor was still with the Independent Corrupt and Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) for investigation.

He said that DSS has no control over the sister agency and requested an adjournment to March 23.

Although, counsel to El-Rufai, Mr Oluwole Iyamu, did not oppose the adjournment but he vehemently demanded for bail for the former governor.

He cited several authorities to back up the request for bail.

The DSS lawyer, however, opposed the bail request on the ground that it was premature, adding that the issue of bail can only be raised after the formal arraignment.

Justice Joyce Abdulmalik, after taking the arguments, declined to grant the bail request, adding that her court was not yet seized of the matter.

The judge agreed that El-Rufai can only apply for bail after the arraignment.

Meanwhile, the Judge has fixed April 23 for the arraignment.

The DSS had filed the charge against El-Rufai over his alleged involvement in wiretapping the telephone lines of the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

In the three-count charge, marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/99/2026 and filed early on Monday before the Federal High Court in Abuja, the secret police accused the former governor of breaching the Cybercrimes Prohibition Act, (2024), and the Nigerian Communications Act (2003.)

Counts in the charge read: "That you, Mallam Nasir El Rufai, adult, male, on 13th February, 2026, while appearing as a guest on Arise TV station's Prime Time Programme in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this court, did admit during the interview that you and your cohorts unlawfully intercepted the phone communications of the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 12(1) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) Amendment, Act, 2024.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"That you, Mallam Nasir El Rufai, adult, male, on 13t February, 2026, while appearing as a guest on Arise TV station's Prime Time Programme in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this court, did state during the interview that you know and relate with certain individual, who unlawfully intercepted the Phone Communications of the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, without reporting the said individual to relevant Security agencies and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 27 (b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) Amendment, Act, 2024.

"That you, Mallam Nasir El Rufai, adult, male, and other still at large, sometime in 2026, in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this court, with others still at large did use technical equipment or systems which compromised public safety, national security and instilling reasonable apprehension of insecurity among Nigerians by unlawfully intercepting the phone communications of the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, to which you admitted during an interview on 13th February, 2026, on Arise TV station's Prime Time Programme in Abuja and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 131(2) Nigerian Communications Act 2003."