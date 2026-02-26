Nigeria: ICPC Denies Nosebleeding, Explains Why He's Still in Detention - El-Rufai

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has denied claims that former Kaduna State governor, Nasir el-Rufai, suffered a nosebleed while in custody.

ICPC spokesperson, Okor Odey, was reacting to allegations made by one of the aides of El-Rufai, Muyiwa Adekeye, who claimed that the former governor experienced a health challenge in detention.

Odey, however, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Abuja on Wednesday, that El-Rufai was in stable condition, adding that no such incident occurred.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He said the commission was still holding the former governor over various allegations leveled against him.

According to him, the commission is still holding on to the former governor because investigations are still ongoing, and he will be charged to court as soon as the investigations are completed.

"As soon as we charge him before a court of competent jurisdiction, the charges shall be made known.

"Meanwhile it is totally not true that he is bleeding or bled in our custody as has been rumoured. The allegation that he bled from his nose while in the custody of the ICPC is not true."

NAN reports that El-Rufai has been in ICPC custody since Feb. 18, following his release by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), where he spent two nights.

The ICPC and the EFCC are probing him over alleged financial impropriety during his tenure as governor of Kaduna State between 2015 and 2023.

In 2024, the Kaduna State House of Assembly indicted the former governor over alleged diversion of N432 billion in public funds and money laundering, and recommended his prosecution. (NAN)