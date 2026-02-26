Liberia: Senator Konneh Warns Unresolved War Crimes Threaten Liberia's Fragile Peace

Monrovia — Gbarpolu County Senator Amara Konneh has warned that the country's fragile peace remains under serious threat as long as the country fails to address the unresolved burdens of war crimes and economic crimes committed during its brutal civil conflicts.

Speaking before his colleagues, Senator Konneh raised alarm that without decisive and sustained action toward the full establishment of a War and Economic Crimes Court, Liberia risks perpetuating cycles of

impunity, mistrust, and political manipulation that have haunted the nation for decades.

It can be recalled that in April 2024, members of the National Legislature signed a joint resolution supporting the establishment of a War and Economic Crimes Court for Liberia.

The move was widely described as historic, signalling a renewed commitment by lawmakers to confront atrocities committed during the country's civil wars, which lasted from 1989 to 2003.

Following the Legislature's action, President Joseph Boakai issued Executive Order No. 131 on May 2, 2024, authorizing steps toward the creation of the court. The Executive Order was subsequently renewed in April 2025 under Executive Order No. 148, reaffirming the administration's stated commitment to the process.

According to Senator Konneh, Liberia remains one of the most war-traumatized nations in the world. He emphasized that for more than two decades, victims and survivors have waited for justice, while many alleged perpetrators have continued to live without accountability.

"Our war crimes case is old, and we must approach it with renewed clarity and determination, free from the constraints that have held us back for more than two decades," Senator Konneh declared.

He stressed that the establishment of the court is intended to deliver justice for more than 250,000 Liberians who lost their lives during the conflict, as well as to address the economic crimes that fuelled and prolonged the war.

"Many of us in this Plenary, including myself, continue to carry the scars of that senseless war," he said. "The need for accountability is not only historical; it remains urgent and deeply relevant to the present."

Citing recent assessments by national and international partners, Senator Konneh noted that the legacy of the war remains deeply embedded in Liberian society.

He pointed out that an estimated 40 to 50 percent of Liberian households still include at least one member who suffers from long-term trauma, disability, or psychological distress linked to the conflict.

He observed that many of these families have struggled with reintegration, economic stability, and social functioning because the wounds of the war were never formally addressed through a credible justice mechanism.

Without justice and closure, he argued, these households remain trapped in cycles of trauma that continue to undermine community cohesion, national reconciliation, and Liberia's prospects for sustainable peace.

Though reports indicate that the Office for the Establishment of the War and Economic Crimes Court has submitted a roadmap anticipating the start of the anti-corruption component of the court in 2026 and the commencement of war crimes trials in 2027, Senator Konneh expressed concern about the sustainability of these efforts.

He warned that without formal legislative enactment and consistent long-term funding, both national and international, the process could stall.

"History cannot be avoided," he stated. "The people of Liberia deserve justice, and a court supported by the Government of Liberia is essential for lasting peace and the rule of law. The Fifty-Fifth Legislature will be remembered, regardless of our individual significance, for our action or inaction on this matter. No title or seniority can shield us from the judgment of history if we fail to push the Executive to complete what we unanimously began."

He further emphasized that the scrutiny of citizens, including those who survived and those who suffered immense losses, will shape the legacy of the current government for generations to come.

Senator Konneh also recalled that the late Nimba County Senator Prince Yormie Johnson, who was accused of involvement in the killing of former President Samuel K. Doe during the war, had publicly supported the establishment of the court. According to him, this underscores the broad national recognition of the need for accountability.

Maintaining that all three branches of government share responsibility, Senator Konneh said the Legislature, the Executive, and the Judiciary each hold the power and duty to deliver justice to victims and their families. He added that doing so would provide fairness, closure, and the foundation for genuine national healing.

To strengthen oversight and ensure transparency, Senator Konneh formally requested Plenary's indulgence to invite the Executive Director of the Office for the Establishment of the War and Economic Crimes Court, Dr. Cllr. Jallah A. Barbu, to appear before the Committee of the Whole.

He said the appearance should provide updates on the office's work, the status of financial and technical support from the Government of Liberia and international partners, and diplomatic measures being pursued to prevent political opposition from hindering the court's establishment, particularly from key partner countries such as the United States.

Meanwhile, the communication from Senator Konneh has been forwarded to the Senate Committee on Judiciary for further action. The committee is expected to invite authorities from the Office for the Establishment of the War and Economic Crimes Court, along with officials from the Ministry of Justice, to provide a comprehensive status report on the progress made toward establishing the court.