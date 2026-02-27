Liberia: LRA Domestic Tax Commissioner Leads VAT Benchmarking Visit to Lesotho

A delegation from the Liberia Revenue Authority is currently in Lesotho for a weeklong benchmarking visit with the Revenue Services Lesotho (RSL), as Liberia advances preparations to transition to Value Added Tax (VAT) in 2027.

The delegation, led by LRA Domestic Tax Commissioner Margaret P. Krote, includes some members of the Authority's VAT Technical Team. The mission is focused on knowledge sharing and understanding Lesotho's operational implementation of VAT to draw practical lessons that will strengthen Liberia's rollout strategy.

A key focus area is Lesotho's electronic invoicing (e-invoicing) system, which strengthens VAT compliance, enhances data collection, automates return filings, and accelerates assessment and refund processes.

The visit follows the recent launch of Liberia's nationwide VAT awareness campaign and is part of broader reforms to modernize the country's tax system.

Welcoming the delegation, Acting Commissioner Genera of Revenue Services Lesotho Rakokoana Makoa highlighted the importance of institutional collaboration in promoting effective tax administration, innovation, and improved compliance frameworks.

LRA Domestic Tax Commissioner and head of delegation Margaret P. Krote expressed appreciation for the warm reception and technical insights shared, noting that lessons from Lesotho's experience will help refine Liberia's VAT implementation framework and ensure a smooth transition on January 1, 2027.

The benchmarking mission is supported by the International Monetary Fund through its AFRITAC West 2 Center, with Regional Tax Administration Advisor Idia Penane accompanying the delegation.

Liberia's transition from Goods and Services Tax (GST) to VAT is aimed at enhancing transparency, broadening the tax base, reducing cascading taxation, and improving overall compliance efficiency reinforcing the country's commitment to fiscal modernization and sustainable domestic revenue mobilization.